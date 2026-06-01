Controversial Isekai Anime Announces New Special Episodes Ahead of Season 2

The isekai series based on a Chinese web novel, which faced criticism for its first season, will release new special episodes on Crunchyroll starting June 20th, with more to come later in the month. These specials aim to bridge the story ahead of a confirmed Season 2 in 2027 and may offer a refined take on the franchise's lore involving The Fool and the Tarot Club.

The popular isekai anime series based on the Chinese web novel is preparing for a significant comeback. After a debut last year that drew considerable anticipation but ultimately faced criticism for its adaptation quality, the series is set to release new special episodes on Crunchyroll .

The first special episode is scheduled for June 20th, with two additional episodes to follow later in the month at a date yet to be confirmed. These specials are designed to bridge the narrative gap ahead of the confirmed Season 2, which is in production and expected to return in 2027. The franchise's legacy includes the story of Klein Moretti, known as The Fool, who presides over the Tarot Club and summons Derrick Berg from the cursed City of Silver.

Derrick's tales reveal the grim history of the sunless city, and he pledges his soul to The Fool's grace, choosing the mantle of The Sun from the twenty-two Major Arcana. This lore was a major draw for fans of the original material, but the anime adaptation's execution left many viewers disappointed. The release of these new specials offers a chance to re-engage with the story and potentially address some of the issues that plagued the first season.

While the first season is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll, the specials aim to provide a more faithful or polished experience. The series remains controversial within the isekai genre, known for pushing extremes to stand out. The upcoming specials will test whether the production team can heed fan feedback and improve upon the earlier missteps.

For those who may have been hesitant after the initial release, this new content provides an opportunity to revisit the world of The Fool and the Tarot Club before the full second season arrives. The official social media channels have shared a new teaser trailer showcasing more of what to expect from these special episodes. This marketing push highlights the studio's confidence in the new material and its desire to regain audience trust.

The isekai genre continues to evolve, and this series, with its unique blend of Western-inspired tarot mysticism and Chinese web novel storytelling, occupies a distinctive niche. The upcoming releases will be closely watched by both fans of the original novels and anime-only viewers. Whether these specials can successfully amend the series' reputation remains to be seen, but they certainly represent a fresh start and a renewed commitment to the source material's potential





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Isekai Anime Specials Crunchyroll Season 2 Web Novel Adaptation The Fool Tarot Club Controversial Anime Chinese Web Novel Klein Moretti

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