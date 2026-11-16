Controversial ‘Downstate’ is the best new play on Broadway

The play’s palpable danger, total fearlessness and willingness to rip the audience out of its comfort zone with unrelenting shocks are what make Norris’ drama so much more explosive than anyt…

Two hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission. At the Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th St. At first, it’s almost pacifying. Most of the sights onstage at the Booth Theatre as the audience takes their seats before “Downstate” are familiar ones that could be found in plenty of American plays: a couch, a kitchen, a dining table.

You know the drill. But look up from your Playbill, and you’ll notice a weird and unnerving detail lurking in the corner — a TV set playing an episode of the animated kids show “The Smurfs. ” Huh? Those tiny blue gnomes, sweet and innocent, are being hounded, as always, by the evil, bald, single creep Gargamel.

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Initially random, that eerie video winds up serving as a kind of overture from the provocative playwright Bruce Norris, who knows full well that the majority of the audience — not to mention the world — views his main characters here as loathsome, real-life Gargamels. They are, if you can believe it, convicted sex offenders and pedophiles — representatives of the ultimate taboo, and generally not who you find in Broadway shows.

Purely on the basis of that, many people will recoil at the idea of “Downstate,” which opened Sunday night. The play caused a huge controversy four years agoat Playwrights Horizons, largely stirred up by people who didn’t actually watch it. Big shock.

But its palpable danger, total fearlessness and willingness to rip the audience out of its comfort zone with unrelenting shocks are what make Norris’ drama so much more explosive than anything that’s been on Broadway in a long time. Easily one of the finest works of the decade, “Downstate” is the best new play I’ve seen since, well, “Downstate.

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” The story is set somewhere in the vast expanse of Illinois south of Chicago, which is referred to colloquially as “downstate” in the same lazy way Manhattanites say “upstate” — as though Albany and Buffalo are the same place. Like those NY cities being carelessly lumped together, four very different men are confined to this cramped, gray apartment after serving their prison sentences for their crimes.

With stained carpet and ceiling tiles, it’s the sort of mistreated abode that’s best suited to college students and beer pong. The residents’ wrongdoings range in seriousness. There’s even legal classifications for them — from level one to level three . Norris, who wrote the Tony Award-winning “Clybourne Park,” doesn’t decide how you should feel about any of these pariahs.

He’s smarter than that. What a nice change from the theater’s recent tendency to lecture, coddle and affirm. At recent performances, including mine, spontaneous applause has broken out for arguments on all sides of the difficult issue. But what the playwright does so effectively is catch us with our guard down.

He’ll make the guys seem friendly and repentant for a moment, and then reveal them as pathological liars or sickos who would do it all over again the next. Emilio Madrid The oldest two are allies: Fred , an elderly man who’s confined to a motor scooter, and Dee , an outspoken realist who’s the de facto spokesman for the group. Given their ages and their personalities, our instinct is to like them.

That’s what makes them scary. Fred brings to mind a shopping mall Santa — nice and jolly, but gives you pause.

Meanwhile Dee is who mixes up viewers’ feelings the most during “Downstate,” because you can’t believe you’re laughing at his biting jokes. A loner, thirtysomething Gio , is the sole level one offender. He hooked up with a 17-year-old who used a fake ID. Now Gio works at an office supplies store and dreams of starting his own business.

But we all know that will never happen. He’s a charismatic guy and a smooth talker, especially as hilariously played by the charming McGhee. Yet we question his judgment. Why is he hanging out after hours with his 20-ish-year-old coworker Effie ?

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Is he really the budding entrepreneur he fancies himself to be? The other solo traveler is unsmiling, soft-spoken Felix , who confines himself to his room where he spends the entire day praying. The quartet’s no-nonsense parole officer Ivy initially comes off as harsh. But, during a gut-punching scene with a fibbing Felix, breathtakingly acted by Martinez as the man fumbles in shame, we realize she’s the only rationally minded person in the room.

On this particular day, one of Fred’s victims named Andy , who’s now an adult in his 40s, visits the home with his wife to confront Fred and get some closure. His reasons for being there prove quite a bit more complicated than that, and the situation frighteningly escalates.

As the psychological damage that’s been inflicted on him becomes obvious, Sadoski crumbles in a manner so shattering, even the seasoned theatergoer will be alarmed that the actor has to do it eight times a week. The apartment’s longest dwellers are, appropriately, the show’s longest, too. Guinan and Freeman have been with these layered and tricky roles for a while, and it makes sense that Norris made two of the more egregious predators the oldest characters.

Actors need experience to play them. Lately in our theatrical landscape dominated by stars, I’ve noticed a lack of listening or attentiveness onstage. Performers who are used to being on camera spout off their lines and clock out. But the excellent Freeman never drops his level for a second, glaring intensely at everyone as though the hunterAnd Guinan, from the original cast of “August: Osage County,” has long known how to use his kind appearance as a bait and switch.

His secretive Fred does too. All of the acting, especially from Freeman and Sadoski, is as muscular and vigorous as Norris’ brilliant writing. And Joe Mantello, fresh off “Death of a Salesman,” directs each scene as a cage match with not a single wasted second. It’s a veritable gasp-a-thon.

“Downstate” is the kind of play that Broadway doesn’t see very much of anymore. It’s impolite, not “take your vitamins. ” It’s not afraid to piss people off — and it will. It’s funny and paralyzing and generates passionate conversations.

The shocking new play"Downstate" opened Sunday night Off-Broadway. K. Todd Freeman plays one of four sex offenders living in a home in downstate Illinois. Thomas Sadoski is shattering as Andy.