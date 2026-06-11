Controversial Dhelmise Card in Pokémon TCG: Pitch Black Set

The Dhelmise card in the Pokémon TCG: Pitch Black set has caused controversy due to its ability name. Fans are divided over whether the name 'Hide 'n' Sneak' or 'Ghost Veil' sounds cooler.

Preorders went live for the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pitch Black set, a part of the current Mega Evolution series, testing Pokémon Center's new lottery system.

Around the same time, several Pitch Black cards appeared online (and in English), giving us a new glimpse at the upcoming TCG expansion. This includes the latest batch of Black Star Promo Cards that will be releasing inside the pre-release Build & Battle Boxes. The new cards, which were revealed by PokeBeach this week, include the English versions of the four promo cards that are part of Pitch Black's pre-release, which will run from July 4 until July 12, 2026.

Those cards are: Dhelmise, which has caused controversy due to its ability name. Fans are divided over whether the name 'Hide 'n' Sneak' or 'Ghost Veil' sounds cooler. The new Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pitch Black set will release on July 17, 2026, in the U.S. The pre-release period starts July 4, if you'd like to nab a Dhemise card for yourself





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Pokémon TCG Pitch Black Set Mega Evolution Series Black Star Promo Cards Dhelmise Card Ability Name Controversy Hide 'N' Sneak Vs Ghost Veil

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