The article discusses the unexpected twists and turns in the race for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards, focusing on Timothe Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan's involvement, the movie Marty Supreme, and the results of the ceremony.

The race for Best Actor award at the 98th Academy Awards saw a stir among the contenders when Timothe Chalamet 's movie Marty Supreme gained popularity just before the ceremony but then faced a PR nightmare when he made negative comments about ballet and opera.

However, Michael B. Jordan managed to snatch the trophy from his grasp. The movie, directed by Josh Safdie, received positive reviews and became a commercial success. Although it failed to win any of its nine nominations, its originality and well-received performance by Chalamet are noteworthy





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Academy Awards Best Actor Timothe Chalamet Marty Supreme Michael B. Jordan Movie

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