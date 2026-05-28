As the state gets hotter, even in winter, working air conditioning in classrooms is as essential as the lights or the roofing.

Thousands of California schools are missing the HVAC systems that could protect students from that heat. That’s not just uncomfortable — it’s dangerous. Extreme heat harms learning, drives down attendance and threatens student safety.and reduce the spread of infectious disease.

They replace fossil fuel heating systems that churn out pollution students end up breathing. For kids with asthma or other respiratory conditions, HVAC systems can be lifesaving. As California gets hotter, working air conditioning in classrooms is not optional: It’s as essential as the lights or the roofing. We are both California parents, and we know this from our families’ experience as well as through our work.

Climate change is making our kids’ classrooms too hot for learning. The California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program — known as CalSHAPE — was designed to deliver the needed upgrades. It funds HVAC repairs and replacements at schools that can’t afford them. Because the state’s electric utilities want the money.

By the end of this year, if remaining CalSHAPE funds are unspent, nearly $200 million could be returned to investor-owned utilities. That money has been sitting around for almost two years, with the Newsom administration so far declining to release it to schools — despite more than 4,000 schools that could use it. The utilities claim that if they get this money, the cash infusion will defray costs for ratepayers.

But utilities just as easily could take the $200 million as profits. As if they need more of that. Last year, Pacific Gas & Electric posted a third consecutive year ofto nearly $17 million. These corporations and rich executives do not need another handout, let alone one at the expense of schoolchildren.

Even if utilities did receive the millions meant for schoolchildren and passed that along to ratepayers, it’s unlikely anyone would notice. Refunding the full amount would cut SDG&E bills by justfor one year; $1.25 per month for Edison customers; and a mere 20 cents for PG&E customers. Still, bills might not actually fall: The regulator easily could approve rate hikes that wipe out a mere $2 savings. Since 2020, PG&E’s rates already have risen by almost 70%.

Meanwhile, the utilities also have devised other ways to profit off this school program. There is a proposal to redirect $70 million in interest generated by CalSHAPE to the Emergency Load Reduction Program — a utility-run slush fund. A full 98% of the funds in that program have been used for utility administrative fees. Since 2023, the utilities have spent more thanon that program’s overhead while delivering just $700,000 in benefits for customers.

For every $1 that reaches the public, utilities pocket $55. It’s a failed program. That $70 million in interest instead should go to programs that actually work — helping more schools upgrade their infrastructure or supporting the Demand Side Grid Support Program, which allows more thanusing the interest from the school program for this grid program — provided the $200 million that has just been sitting around for two years actually is spent on schools, without more delays.

The governor and the legislature must act now to extend the program. Otherwise schools will lose their funding.

For example, Santa Barbara Unified School District was awarded CalSHAPE funds to replace aging gas furnaces with electric heat pumps and bring much-needed cooling to elementary classrooms. But because of unrealistic deadlines and delays in the state’s review process, the districtfour of the five awarded schools. Extending CalSHAPE would let Santa Barbara, and countless districts like it, finish the job, cool the classrooms and give kids safe, healthy learning environments. Teachers know what’s at stake.

At a recent public hearing, Mitch Steiger of California Federation-Teachers — a union that represents teachers and educators across the state — said it plainly: “Our members and our students are very literally dying for this money. ” He’s right. Schools are on the front lines of the climate crisis. It’s good that some state leaders get that.

On May 18, a group of California lawmakers sent a letter pushing to extend the CalSHAPE program and ensure the full $200 million reaches the schools that need it. Newsom helped create CalSHAPE. He should be proud of it — and finish what he started. Letting utilities walk away with the money would undo one of his own climate accomplishments and leave thousands of classrooms dangerously hot.

Giving that money to utilities instead keeps classrooms unsafe for kids. That wouldn’t be a budget decision. It would be a moral failure.200,000 Californians create as much power as a nuclear plant to help the grid. Now that’s up in the air The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity.

The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

California schools lack adequate HVAC systems despite rising temperatures, endangering student health and learning as extreme heat reduces cognitive function and attendance, with studies showing even a 1°F increase in school-year temperatures correlates with a 1% decline in learning outcomes Modern HVAC systems are essential for filtering wildfire smoke, reducing disease transmission, and replacing polluting fossil fuel heating, particularly benefiting students with respiratory conditions, yet nearly half of underserved California schools remain without reliable cooling infrastructure The CalSHAPE program, designed to fund critical HVAC upgrades in schools, has delivered $30 in societal value per dollar invested through improved educational outcomes and health benefits, but over $200 million in unspent funds risk being redirected to investor-owned utilities instead of reaching 4,000 schools in need Utility companies argue redirected funds would lower customer rates, but analysis shows potential savings would be minimal—less than $2 monthly for most households—and unlikely to offset recent massive rate hikes, while utilities reported record profits exceeding $4.9 billion last year Redirecting $70 million in CalSHAPE interest to utility administrative programs would be inefficient, as similar initiatives have allocated 98% of funds to overhead rather than public benefits, whereas investing in grid support programs generates significant savings and pollution reductions for communitiesProposed state heat regulations provide flexible compliance pathways for schools without air conditioning, permitting alternatives like fans, misters, cooling vests, and designated cool-down areas to maintain indoor temperatures below 87°F for staff and students, acknowledging budget constraints in some districts Utility companies maintain that redirecting unspent CalSHAPE funds could offer immediate, albeit modest, bill relief for ratepayers during a cost-of-living crisis, particularly when paired with administrative adjustments to existing grid support programs that have demonstrated scalability State regulators argue that strict cooling mandates require phased implementation to avoid overwhelming school districts with infrastructure costs, noting that voluntary adoption of efficient technologies like heat pumps has already shown benefits in districts that secured timely fundingAuthor and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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