Contributor: U.S. lead in science is shrinking fast as China, India and even Iran catch up

As global competition intensifies, the United States risks driving away the world’s brightest minds rather than drawing them in.

A country with one of the fastest-rising scientific profiles operates under sweeping international sanctions, has limited access to Western research infrastructure and is rarely mentioned in American conversations about global innovation.

That country is Iran. Its rise, alongside China’s dominance in critical fields and India’s rapid scientific expansion, signals something Washington has been slow to recognize: the global map of science and engineering is being redrawn, and the United States is not driving that change. For decades, scientific leadership was concentrated in a small group of nations, reinforcing assumptions about where innovation would originate. Those assumptions no longer hold.

The capacity to produce consequential research is becoming increasingly multipolar, driven by a growing number of competing centers of scientific and technological strength. The United States remains the world’s leading research power overall and continues to dominate medicine, life sciences and biology increated by the company I founded, ScholarGPS, and based on analyses of research output, effects and quality. But that leadership is no longer as singular as it once was.

In recent five-year rankings, China now leads globally in several critical fields, including engineering, the physical sciences and Perhaps most surprisingly, Iran has advanced sharply across engineering, agriculture and public health, moving from outside the top 20 in lifetime rankings to inside the top 10 in recent five-year rankings. Data from the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute point to the same trend: The race for scientific leadership is widening and accelerating.

What is emerging is a reordering of global scientific capacity, with direct implications for American competitiveness, technological leadership and national security. These shifts are not random. They reflect a restructuring in how nations build scientific capacity through sustained and targeted investment in education and research and deeper integration into global research networks.

In the U.S., the recent political targeting of major research universities and federal research agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, combined with sweeping funding cuts and deepening uncertainty across higher education, threatens to hollow out the very foundations of American research leadership. The timing could hardly be worse. As global competition for scientific talent and technological dominance intensifies, the United States risks driving away the world’s brightest minds rather than drawing them in.

If this erosion continues unchecked, America stands to forfeit its hard-won advantages in innovation, discovery and technological leadership, advantages that took generations to build and cannot be quickly rebuilt once lost. Iran offers one of the clearest examples of how the scientific world is being reordered. Decades of investment in higher education have produced a large and technically trained population.

Iran has expanded its academic system dramatically, from roughly 20 universities before the 1979 revolution to more than 600 today, alongside thousands of additional higher education and research institutes. Student enrollment has grown from about 150,000 to nearly 4 million, according to data from UNESCO and the World Bank, creating one of the largest pipelines of technically trained graduates in the world. The expansion of higher education among women has also played a critical role.

Women now constitute a majority of university students in Iran and have substantial representation across scientific and technical fields, according to UNESCO and the World Bank, significantly expanding the country’s potential research capacity. In the United States, by contrast, women remain underrepresented in several STEM fields, particularly engineering, computer science and the physical sciences. Sanctions have also had an unintended effect in Iran. By limiting access to imported technology and external funding, they have made domestic research capacity a necessity.

In some areas, constraint has accelerated local innovation. International collaboration has proven resilient. Iranian researchers continue to co-author with colleagues abroad, particularly in China and, to a lesser extent, Russia. Connections to the United States persist, often through diaspora networks.

Scientific collaboration appears harder to constrain than trade. Iran is not an outlier. Similar patterns are emerging across other rising research nations, where scale, incentives and strategic focus are accelerating scientific output and global influence. For U.S. policymakers and other established research leaders, the message is clear: Scientific leadership can no longer be treated as a secure legacy advantage.

The question is not whether recent shifts will continue, but whether today’s leading nations are prepared to respond with urgency, strategy and clarity. For the United States, that means strengthening long-term federal support for scientific research, protecting the independence and global competitiveness of American universities, investing in STEM education and talent development, and preserving the country’s ability to attract the world’s leading researchers and innovators.

Failure to do so risks not only diminishing America’s scientific leadership, but also weakening its long-term economic competitiveness, technological influence and national security in an increasingly innovation-driven world. Amir Faghri is an adjunct professor at UCLA and dean emeritus of engineering at the University of Connecticut. He is the founder and chief executive of ScholarGPS. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity.

The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The article argues that the global map of science and engineering is being rapidly redrawn, with China, India and especially Iran expanding their research capacity so quickly that U.S. scientific leadership is no longer singular or secure.

It contends that while the United States still leads overall and continues to dominate medicine, life sciences and biology based on recent and lifetime rankings from ScholarGPS, China has overtaken the U.S. in several critical areas, including engineering, the physical sciences and agriculture, turning scientific leadership into a more multipolar, competitive landscape. The piece highlights Iran as a particularly striking case, maintaining that decades of sustained investment in higher education have expanded the country’s universities from a few dozen before 1979 to hundreds today, producing one of the world’s largest pipelines of technically trained graduates and elevating Iran into the global top tier in engineering, agriculture and public health.

Moreover, the article emphasizes that the rapid expansion of higher education for women in Iran—who now make up a majority of university students and are well represented in technical fields—has significantly increased that country’s research capacity, in contrast to persistent underrepresentation of women in U.S. engineering, computer science and physical sciences. It further argues that international sanctions have had unintended consequences in Iran, limiting access to foreign technology and funding in ways that forced the development of domestic research capacity and, in some areas, spurred local innovation, while scientific collaboration with partners in China, Russia and diaspora networks has proved more resilient than trade or finance.

The piece situates Iran’s trajectory alongside similar patterns in other rising research nations, asserting that scale, targeted incentives and long-term strategic planning in education and R&D are enabling countries such as China and India to accelerate their scientific output and global influence. Turning to the United States, the article warns that domestic political attacks on major research universities and on federal science agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation—combined with funding cuts and uncertainty across higher education—are undermining the institutional foundations that long sustained U.S. research leadership.

It maintains that this turbulence comes at precisely the wrong time, as global competition for scientific talent intensifies, and cautions that hostile rhetoric, unstable funding and restrictive policies risk driving away top international researchers instead of attracting them. In addition, the article stresses that if current erosion continues, the U.S. could forfeit advantages in innovation, discovery and technological leadership that took generations to build and would be extremely difficult to rebuild once lost, with downstream consequences for economic competitiveness and national security.

Consequently, the piece calls for an urgent policy response: stronger and more predictable federal support for basic and applied research, protection of the independence and global competitiveness of U.S. universities, robust investment in STEM education and talent development, and policies that preserve the country’s ability to draw leading scientists and innovators from around the world. Some policy analyses underscore that, despite rising competition, the United States still conducts the largest share of global research and development spending in absolute terms, suggesting a more resilient leadership position than the article implies; in 2019, U.S. performers accounted for about 27% of worldwide R&D outlays—more than any other single country—even as China’s share climbed to roughly 22%.

Related assessments from the National Science Foundation emphasize that global R&D has expanded dramatically, with many middle‑income countries increasing investment faster than the U.S., yet they also note that U.S. firms and institutions remain central to the world’s innovation system, particularly because most growth in U.S. R&D is coming from a dynamic business sector rather than reflecting a uniform national decline.

Moreover, research on China’s scientific rise describes the landscape as one in flux rather than a simple transfer of supremacy, observing that China has become the world’s largest producer of research papers and a leading force in parts of the physical sciences, but that the United States retains significant strengths and that the two systems are deeply intertwined through collaboration, co‑authorship and shared infrastructure. In this view, the growing scientific capacity of China and other countries is not necessarily framed as a zero‑sum loss for the U.S., but as part of a broader restructuring of global science in which competition and collaboration coexist, complicating the notion that American leadership is simply being “replaced.

”Additionally, work on critical and emerging technologies from U.S. strategic research centers argues that American leadership remains robust in several high‑impact domains, such as space and certain advanced technology ecosystems, with one index concluding that the United States retains a clear overall edge in space capabilities even as China rapidly expands its state‑led and commercial programs. Analysts associated with that index note that while China has pulled ahead in some technologies and is closing gaps in others, the United States still enjoys systemic advantages in areas including innovation ecosystems, top research universities and venture finance, which can be reinforced through targeted industrial and science policy rather than being viewed as irrevocably eroding.

Furthermore, policy experts examining sectors where the U.S. has fallen behind—such as clean energy technologies and critical minerals—contend that the gap with China is significant but reversible, arguing that comprehensive domestic industrial strategies and sustained public investment can still allow the United States to reclaim leadership in these arenas. Within this more optimistic framing, recent U.S. moves toward large‑scale public investment and industrial policy in strategic technologies are interpreted as evidence that Washington retains powerful tools to reshape its scientific and technological trajectory, countering the idea that the emerging multipolar research order will necessarily sideline American influence.

Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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