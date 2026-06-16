Contributor: The right's beloved James Madison, the founder of American environmentalism

In 1818, American founder James Madison argued that the defense of the environment was crucial to the survival of the national republic.

In May 1818, James Madison rode the 25 miles from his Virginia plantation Montpelier to Charlottesville to address the recently founded Albemarle Agricultural Society. As he rose to speak, some 30 men — politicians, wealthy landowners, physicians, lawyers and farmers — listened closely to what the former president had to say.

It wasthat placed Madison at the forefront of forest and soil conservation, decades before Henry David Thoreau called for the preservation of the wilderness and John Muir championed the protection of the Yosemite Valley. His words reveal a strikingly modern understanding of humanity’s relationship with nature and our capacity to damage it. In his address, Madison argued that the defense of the environment was crucial to the survival of the American republic.

He didn’t suggest living in misty-eyed harmony with nature, but rather described it as a fragile, interconnected system that was vulnerable to exploitation and humankind’s destructive power. These were radical ecological views. At a time when many Americans believed that God had created the natural world entirely for their benefit, Madison challenged the notion that nature “can be made subservient to the use of man.

” He spoke about the devastating effects of deforestation and the long-term harm of large-scale tobacco cultivation on Virginia’s once-fertile soil, insisting that the first step toward sustained use was to “make the thieves restore as much as possible of the stolen fertility. ” Although only a few people were present that day, Madison’s visionary appeal did not remain confined to the room. The speech was published as a pamphlet and reprinted in newspapers across the country.

Largely forgotten today, it nonetheless belongs to the founding documents of the United States, for it spelled out a clear argument that the protection of the nation’s forests, rivers and soil was essential for the country’s future. Conservatives, Republicans and right-wing think tanks, such as the Heritage Foundation, regard Madison as a hero — invoking his writings on limited government and celebrating him as the architect of the Constitution.

He speaks directly to some of their core commitments, including their skepticism of the expansion of federal power. His views are the foundation for so-called originalism, the interpretation of the Constitution according to the founders’ intent.on the conservative Heritage Foundation website explains “James Madison insisted that the guide for ‘expounding’ the Constitution must be ‘the sense in which the Constitution was accepted and ratified by the nation.

’” In, the foundation cites Madison’s Federalist Paper No. 51, in which he wrote that “the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself. ” Others refer to Madison’s role in drafting the 2nd Amendment to defend the right to carry arms.

But it might surprise many conservatives to learn that their revered “Father of the Constitution” can also be seen as the “Father of American environmentalism. ” Let’s take a closer look at what Madison talked about on that day in May 1818. His address was a call for change and an explanation of what he called the “symmetry of nature” — the relationship between our planet and humankind.

Not everything, Madison argued, could be used for the “increase of the human part of the creation. ” Plants drew their nutrition from the atmosphere, soil and water, but they also returned it. This reciprocity, Madison explained, “is sufficiently seen in our forests; where the annual exuviae of the trees and plants, replace the fertility of which they deprive the earth” — not only that, “vegetable matter which springs from the earth … returns to the earth.

” In other words, we have to return what we take from the soil. As a farmer and plantation owner, Madison had seen the effects of exhausted soils. The subject of manure is frequently mentioned in his letters, and his knowledge of agriculture was so expansive that Thomas Jefferson described him as “the best farmer in the world.

” When Madison retired after the second term of his presidency in March 1817, he was glad to return to Montpelier, to farming and to putting on his worn-out old gardening trousers. His ecological awareness extended beyond soil depletion.

“The atmosphere is the breath of life,” he told the Albemarle Agricultural Society, noting that animals, plants and human beings alike depend on it. Amazingly, he even spoke of air pollution: “Were the atmosphere breathed in cities and not diluted and displaced by fresh supplies from the surrounding country, the mortality would soon become general.

” He warned about “the excessive destruction of timber,” cautioning that what was left of the forests ought to be preserved and that what had been destroyed ought to be replanted. He was not the first to worry about the decline of woodlands — Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington had done so too — but he was the first to give a public speech about it.

Taken individually, none of the ideas in his speech were entirely original, and yet Madison was the first American to weave them together into a comprehensive argument. Just as he had read and distilled 200 books on modern and ancient republics into a single paper in preparation for the Constitutional Convention three decades earlier, he synthesized the latest theories into one voice, urging his fellow Americans to safeguard their environment.

In a gesture that underlined the depth of his conviction, he set aside a portion of forest for preservation — not on public land but on his plantation — making him the first American political leader to practice land conservation. Today, the 200-acre James Madison Landmark Forest stands as a testament to his vision.

Conservatives might also be surprised to learn that their revered Madison likely would have opposed the current administration’s draconian environmental agenda — including the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, major rollbacks of federal environmental regulations and the formal repeal of the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2009 greenhouse gas endangerment finding, a move that undermined the legal basis for many U.S. climate protections, as well as proposed cuts to the National Park Service and reductions in climate research funding. The consequences for the environment are grave, and one can easily imagine that Madison would have been shocked.

If conservatives cite Madison’s words to justify and reinforce their arguments and beliefs, they should also reconsider the dismantling of critical environmental policies. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The article portrays James Madison’s 1818 address to the Albemarle Agricultural Society as an early, remarkably sophisticated statement of ecological thinking, arguing that Madison described nature as a fragile, interconnected system whose degradation threatened the long-term survival of the American republic. It emphasizes that Madison rejected the prevailing belief that nature existed solely for human use, insisting instead on a reciprocal relationship in which humans must “return what we take” from the soil, particularly in light of the damage caused by large-scale tobacco cultivation and soil exhaustion on Virginia plantations.

The piece stresses that Madison warned explicitly about deforestation, calling for the preservation and replanting of forests, and even articulated an early concern about air pollution by noting that undiluted city air would increase mortality—views the article presents as strikingly modern and “radical” for the early 19th century. It argues that Madison did not romanticize wilderness but approached environmental protection as a practical necessity: a matter of preserving the “symmetry of nature” so that agriculture and the republic itself could endure, framing stewardship as essential rather than sentimental.

The article maintains that although none of Madison’s ideas were wholly original, he was the first American political leader to weave contemporary scientific and agricultural insights into a coherent environmental argument and to disseminate it nationally through pamphlet publication and newspaper reprints. It notes that Madison backed his rhetoric with action by setting aside a portion of forest on his own Montpelier plantation for preservation, a gesture the piece presents as an early example of deliberate land conservation by a national political figure.

The article contends that this record justifies seeing Madison not only as “Father of the Constitution” but also as the “Father of American environmentalism,” a characterization echoed in contemporary educational and institutional materials that describe Madison as a “forgotten father of American environmentalism” who tried to rally Americans to stop destroying forests and soil. It contrasts this environmental legacy with the way conservatives and right-leaning think tanks typically invoke Madison: focusing on his authorship of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, his arguments for checks and balances, and his role in shaping the 2nd Amendment, while largely ignoring his ecological views.

The piece suggests that if conservatives appeal to Madison’s original intent and writings to defend limited government and individual rights, intellectual consistency would require also taking seriously his insistence that safeguarding forests, soil, rivers and clean air was a precondition for the republic’s flourishing. Consequently, the article argues that Madison would likely have opposed recent federal rollbacks of environmental protections, including withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, efforts to weaken or repeal the EPA’s greenhouse gas endangerment finding, and cuts to national park and climate research funding, and urges conservative policymakers to reconsider such moves in light of Madison’s environmental thought.

Some conservative constitutional commentators and think tanks that revere Madison as an architect of limited government emphasize his skepticism of expansive federal power and argue that environmental regulation should remain constrained by the original meaning of the Constitution, casting doubt on claims that Madison’s thought supports large modern regulatory regimes. Policy organizations that explicitly draw on Madison’s legacy, such as the James Madison Institute, have published work criticizing what they describe as “spiraling, emotion-driven” environmental debates and warning that sweeping climate or energy regulations can impose heavy economic costs and restrict individual liberty, instead favoring market-based approaches and innovation to address environmental issues.

In standard public histories and institutional portrayals of Madison, such as those provided by his Montpelier estate, the dominant focus remains on his role as “Father of the Constitution,” chief author of the Bill of Rights, and key figure in the early republic; these narratives give little attention to environmental advocacy, suggesting that many historians and educators do not regard him primarily as an environmental founder. Some scholars caution against retroactively labeling Madison a “founder of American environmentalism,” arguing that his life as a slaveholding Virginia planter embedded in an extractive agricultural economy complicates attempts to depict a consistent environmental ethic and that applying modern categories risks obscuring historical context.

Legal originalists who cite Madison’s writings on separation of powers and limited federal authority often maintain that contemporary measures such as international climate agreements or far-reaching EPA regulations go beyond what the framers envisioned, and therefore resist using Madison’s 1818 agricultural speech to justify broad federal climate policy. Critics of the article’s argument also note that Madison’s documented concerns centered on local and regional problems—soil depletion, timber scarcity, and urban air quality—rather than global atmospheric change, contending that his ideas about stewardship and conservation cannot be straightforwardly translated into support for specific 21st century policies like the Paris Agreement or modern climate research programs.

It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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