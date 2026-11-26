Americans are standing at the front edge of a coming wave of congregational closures. Some are experimenting with giving away their buildings to benefit the community.

It got it — for free. Another congregation, where the typical member was much older, was struggling to keep the lights on. Even though the church probably had a couple of years left, its leaders decided to close down and give all its property and resources to the younger, up-and-coming congregation.

, I was fascinated. Everything I had learned about how organizations behave said that, like people, they usually try to survive for as long as possible. They don’t willingly die. They hold on until they can’t.

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They find ways to reinvent themselves. Or they find new resources to sustain themselves — even if for just a little longer. But this church in Seattle intentionally chose not to do any of those things. The members chose to let their church die in a way that was life-giving and served needs in the community.