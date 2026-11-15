Contributor: How Becerra can ensure Californians are counted in the 2030 Census

The count helps determine congressional representation, how electoral districts are drawn and the distribution of federal resources.

The Trump administration is trying to redefine who counts in America, and California has a lot to lose. Governor-elect Xavier Becerra should prepare to act as soon as he enters office.

The Constitution requires that every person living in the U.S. be counted as part of a national census every 10 years, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. But under, the next census would exclude millions of noncitizens from the overall tally used to determine congressional representation.

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The proposal would also add a question about immigration status in a blatant attempt to scare off people from participating in the census and reduce the recorded population in communities and states with large numbers of immigrants. This isn’t just a matter of people getting missed in the final numbers. An undercount would have serious consequences for California’s political representation and its fair share of federal spending for the next decade.

Census data not only determine representation, but how electoral districts are drawn and the distribution of federal resources for schools, healthcare, housing and other services. Communities already struggling to get their fair share would ultimately lose out.

As the state with the most immigrant residents in the country, California has a lot riding on an accurate census that ensures every single person is counted.the census by trying to add a citizenship question, exclude undocumented immigrants in the count and by shortening the count period. In response, Gov.

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Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature invested an unprecedentedin outreach and public education, supporting community organizations and trusted messengers throughout the state to make sure communities with low response rates were counted. Adding to the challenge this year, we simply cannot trust the current administration to protect private census data. This is an administration that hashas provided strong confidentiality protections for census data.

But after witnessing the government use protected information in nefarious ways, why would Californians trust that their responses to the census will remain private?by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies suggests that confidence in the census is already eroding. For example, only 72% of California registered voters surveyed say their households are certain to complete the 2030 census. Just 21% of registered voters are “very confident” their responses will remain confidential.

And only 17% of Californians say they would “definitely” advise a friend or family member who is not a U.S. citizen to participate.of 1,250 registered California Latino voters, which found that less than half were certain they would participated in the census. As funders of organizations that work to strengthen democracy in California, we’ve seen firsthand how effective our trusted messengers can be in assuring broad participation in the census, voting and civic life.played an important role in the 2020 census, with community foundations and other funders supporting local outreach to assure a fair and accurate count.

But philanthropy cannot replace state leadership and investment. We are ready to partner with Becerra on ensuring a fair and accurate count — and the work starts now. In 2027, local governments can begin reviewing federal address lists through the Census Bureau’s Local Update of Census Addresses program, known as” or rapidly changing populations. There is no federal funding for participation in LUCA, but California can help local governments cover the costs.

The state also needs to invest in research, message testing and relationships with trusted community organizations that can reach people who are hesitant to participate. Given this administration’s egregious efforts to weaponize confidential data against immigrants and those who disagree with it, building trust will take more than in any previous census. Unfortunately, California has recently eliminated some of the infrastructure needed for this work.

In July, the state closed its Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications, which helped state agencies work with community organizations, faith leaders and ethnic media to reach underserved communities. As attorney general, Becerra was a champion for a fair census in 2020. He sued to block the addition of aNow Becerra has the opportunity to lead again. He can prioritize census preparation in his first budget, including multiyear funding for LUCA, research and outreach.

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Given the high stakes for California, he can also appoint a Cabinet-level official to coordinate the state’s census work across agencies, local governments and community partners. When Becerra takes office in January, the 2030 census will be just over three years away, and given the historic challenges we are facing and significant work to prepare, there will be no time to lose. Raúl Macias is the program director for democracy at Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund.

Christian Arana is vice president of civic power and policy at Latino Community Foundation. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The article argues that the proposed 2030 Census changes could deter participation and exclude many California residents from the apportionment count, threatening the state’s representation and communities’ access to federal resources.

The proposal would exclude noncitizens who are not lawful permanent residents and is considering ways to determine people’s status, including a questionnaire item or administrative records. It contends that distrust of data confidentiality makes outreach especially important, and points to California’s 2020 census investment and community partnerships as a model for reaching people who might otherwise be missed. Accordingly, the piece urges Governor-elect Xavier Becerra to fund address-list reviews, research and outreach, and appoint a Cabinet-level coordinator.

It says the state should begin quickly, including by helping local governments take part in the Census Bureau’s LUCA address-review program. The article also frames the proposal as a legal and practical threat to a complete count. In 2019, the Supreme Court rejected the administration’s stated rationale for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census as pretextual, while leaving open the possibility of such a question if supported by an adequate rationale.

The administration’s proposal advances a different constitutional interpretation: it argues that the Fourteenth Amendment’s reference to “persons” does not include some noncitizens for apportionment, and that “usual residence” involves a sufficient tie or allegiance to the country. It proposes including lawful permanent residents while excluding undocumented immigrants and people with less durable immigration status.

Supporters of excluding noncitizens from apportionment argue that counting all residents can give states with larger noncitizen populations greater representation; some also contend that the practice encourages illegal immigration. On the citizenship question, the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision did not categorically prohibit asking about citizenship. It faulted the rationale offered for the 2020 question, while recognizing that a question could be added if the government provided an appropriate rationale.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.