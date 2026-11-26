Frederick Douglass once wrote that 'Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist.'

Every Thanksgiving since I moved to America in 1999, I take stock of what this country gives me that my native France does not. This year, freedom of speech tops the list.

Unaware of how rare it is, most Americans take it for granted.police searched a retiree’s home in 2024 on the suspicion that he reposted a meme calling the vice chancellor a moron.police made more than 12,000 arrests in 2023 under communications laws meant to suppress everything from threatening messages to speech deemed “grossly offensive. ”prosecutors seek to bar the repulsive, far-left European Parliament member Rima Hassan from public office for her social media post favorably quoting a participant in a deadly 1972 terrorist attack.

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Many statements by Europeans who now find themselves in trouble with the law have ranged from terrible to downright repugnant — things we as decent human beings shouldn’t say. Yet no one should want any government to decide which words are criminal. The next set of leaders might have very different ideas about what deserves punishment and turn that power against you or me. America was set on a different course by a long line of people who knew better.