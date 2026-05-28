Contributor: For an affordable housing future, expanding access isn't enough

Many first-time buyers don't account for insurance, taxes, repairs and income shocks that can put a strain on household finances.

New housing supply can improve affordability and expand opportunity, but a serious agenda needs to include post-purchase stabilization for homeowners. Homeownership is still widely treated as the clearest route to the American Dream — a path to stability, savings and generational wealth.

That promise is real. Owning a home can help families build assets and protect long-term financial security. But public debate about housing policy too often stops at the point of purchase, as if getting the keys is the only difficult part, and everything after that works out naturally. For many, the real test comes after purchase, when mortgage payments, repairs, insurance, taxes and income shocks begin to strain household finances.

, one of the most ambitious housing packages in decades. Much of the conversation has centered, understandably, on supply: how to build more homes, reduce shortages and expand access to ownership. That matters. But supply is only part of the problem.

, my co-author Sanket Korgaonkar and I examine what happens after households enter homeownership with a mortgage. Using linked property transactions, credit bureau records and voter registration data for North Carolina residents who bought homes between 2007 and 2019, we tracked how borrowers’ finances evolved after purchase.

Our central finding was stark: Even after accounting for credit score, income, property characteristics, borrowers’ financial patterns before and after buying a home and comparing people in the same neighborhood, Black and female homeowners experience greater financial distress than white and male homeowners. These are not small differences. Black mortgaged homeowners experience substantial increases in both 30-plus-day and 90-plus-day delinquency, relative to white mortgaged homeowners, after purchase.

Women with mortgages also see higher rates of 30-plus-day delinquency, though evidence for more severe delinquency is weaker. The underlying reasons are complex. Women and minority borrowers tend to have higher loan-to-value ratios at purchase, andThe strain extends beyond mortgage payments. We find that Black homeowners also accumulate more credit card debt after purchase than white homeowners.

At the same time, while White homeowners tend to pay student loans down after buying a home, Black homeowners do so more slowly or not at all. These student loan repayment patterns are mirrored by gender, with women homeowners slowing down student loan repayment relative to men after purchase. The burden of homeownership, in other words, is not confined to the mortgage, but rather spills over into other forms of debt and broader household fragility.

The questions policymakers need to confront are not only about how to help people buy homes, but how to ensure those people can keep them without falling into financial distress. Too often, policymakers are laser-focused on the first half of the equation: expanding access. Our findings point to the other half, when ownership’s fixed costs, repair risks and cash-flow pressures begin to take their toll. That is why the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, led by Sens.

Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren, deserves both praise and scrutiny. The bill gets some things right. Stronger housing counseling could help prospective buyers better understand the full costs of ownership beyond the mortgage — including taxes, insurance, maintenance and financial shocks. Repair and preservation programs also matter.

Unexpected repairs can quickly push already-stretched households into high-cost unsecured debt, especially for families with little room for error. The bill’s efforts to make smaller home loans easier to originate could make a difference, too. In many lower-cost markets, creditworthy buyers are shut out because homeownership is out of reach and the mortgage market has little incentive to serve smaller loans.

Making small-dollar mortgages more available couldBut the larger risk is that a housing agenda focused mainly on supply and access will only address one facet of the problem. New supply can improve affordability and expand opportunity, but access alone is not enough.

A serious agenda therefore needs to go further and include post-purchase stabilization: stronger ongoing counseling, emergency repair assistance and mechanisms that help new and first-time homeowners absorb income shocks before a temporary setback becomes delinquency, damaged credit or eventual loss of the home. Homeownership can still build wealth. But that promise depends on what happens after closing day.

Congress should use the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act not just to help families buy homes, but also to help them keep those homes without sliding into financial distress. Carlos Fernando Avenancio-León is an assistant professor of finance at the University of California, San Diego, and a nonresident scholar at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The article argues that while homeownership remains a powerful route to the American Dream — offering stability, savings and potential generational wealth — housing debates place too much emphasis on getting people into homes and too little on what happens to their finances after closing. The piece contends that the real challenge for many households emerges post-purchase, when fixed costs such as mortgage payments, taxes, insurance and maintenance, combined with income volatility, can drive families into financial distress rather than long-term security.

Drawing on new research using property transactions, credit bureau data and voter records for North Carolina buyers from 2007 to 2019, the article reports that Black and female mortgaged homeowners experience significantly higher rates of delinquency than white and male counterparts, even after accounting for credit scores, incomes, property traits, pre-purchase financial patterns and neighborhood differences. The column highlights that Black homeowners in the study accumulate more credit card debt after purchasing a home and pay down student loans more slowly than white homeowners, with similar patterns by gender, indicating that the financial burden of ownership spills into other forms of debt and broader household fragility.

The piece suggests that structural factors — including higher loan-to-value ratios at purchase and widening racial and gender pay gaps over the life cycle — make modest financial shocks more damaging for women and minority borrowers, undermining the wealth-building promise of homeownership. The article maintains that current policy discussions, including those around the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, lean too heavily on supply and access — building more homes and expanding pathways to ownership — and do not sufficiently address the risks homeowners face after purchase.

While crediting the bill’s provisions for stronger pre-purchase housing counseling, repair and preservation programs, and improved access to small-dollar mortgages as important steps, the column argues that these measures still focus primarily on entering homeownership rather than sustaining it. The piece contends that a serious housing agenda must include robust post-purchase stabilization tools: ongoing counseling, emergency repair assistance and mechanisms to help new and first-time owners manage income shocks before they result in delinquency, credit damage or foreclosure.

Ultimately, the article argues that homeownership can still function as a wealth-building engine, but only if policymakers give as much attention to helping households keep their homes without falling into distress as they do to expanding access in the first place. By contrast, a prominent set of policy initiatives emphasizes rapidly increasing the supply of affordable homes and expanding access as the primary remedy for the housing crisis, with less focus on post-purchase financial fragility; for example, California’s revamped Excess Sites Program centers on transforming underutilized state land into thousands of new affordable units and highlights speed and efficiency in delivering access to housing as a core objective.

In a similar vein, New York’s multibillion-dollar housing plan frames record production and preservation of more than 81,000 affordable homes — toward a goal of 100,000 units — as the cornerstone of improving affordability, with state leaders underscoring investments to accelerate construction and initiatives like the “Let Them Build” agenda to speed housing development and lower costs, while mentioning renter and homeowner protections in more general terms rather than targeted post-purchase supports.

Local strategies in places such as Buncombe County, North Carolina, likewise focus on converting underused public land into affordable housing, setting explicit unit-production goals and relying on tools like Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and public–private partnerships, reflecting a view that boosting supply and access to below-market rents is the central path to stability.

Regional analyses such as the Walton Family Foundation’s housing report on Northwest Arkansas stress the need for a coordinated housing vision, increased development incentives, a regional housing trust fund and expanded use of publicly owned land to close a widening gap between housing availability and population growth, implicitly treating insufficient construction and financing as the primary drivers of rising cost burdens and instability.

Financial institutions and intermediaries often echo an access-first approach: the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Affordable Housing Program, for instance, focuses on providing grants to create and preserve affordable rental and owner-occupied housing for low- and moderate-income households, describing access to quality, affordable homes in safe neighborhoods as the foundation for a “brighter future,” while placing less emphasis on ongoing, individualized post-purchase stabilization beyond the initial subsidy.

Some state-level agendas incorporate stability measures but still frame the core challenge as affordability and availability rather than post-purchase distress; for example, Maryland’s housing priorities include new funding for permanent supportive housing, rental assistance and other programs intended to make the state “a desirable and affordable home” for residents, situating these efforts within a broader push to increase access to affordable housing and services without centering post-purchase counseling or repair assistance as distinct pillars.

City- and county-level housing strategies, such as San Francisco’s Affordable Housing Sites Analysis and Bakersfield’s Affordable Housing Strategy, concentrate on identifying public sites, adjusting land use regulations and leveraging incentives to maximize the number of affordable units produced, reflecting a widely held view among planners and local officials that the most effective response to the housing crisis is to expand the stock of affordable homes and streamline development, rather than to focus policy design on long-term homeowner financial management. Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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