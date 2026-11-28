The abuse of Marwan Barghouti is intended to send a message to future Palestinian leaders: This is what awaits you.

In October 1970, the president of the United States congratulated the FBI on its capture of “the dangerous terrorist, Angela Davis. ” For weeks before that, my face had appeared on the bureau’s “Ten Most Wanted” posters across the country.

The label was never only about me. It was a warning to every Black person who imagined a different future: This is what awaits you. Over a half a century later I recognize the same machinery of oppression at work on Marwan Barghouti. Now in his 25th year in an Israeli prison, he too is labeled a terrorist.

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Last year Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Barghouti in jail to tell him, “Prisons are designed to break human beings. Yet despite decades of imprisonment, Barghouti remains unbroken. Israel wanted the world to forget him; he has become a symbol of hope for Palestinians and millions around the world who seek liberation. Palestine is at the center of the world now, and Barghouti’s story encapsulates that of the entire nation.