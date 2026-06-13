Contributor: Elon Musk's rocket launches are a nuisance for this California town

The Air Force recently authorized a cadence of up to 100 SpaceX missions per year — roughly one every three days — and all the sonic booms that go with them.

SpaceX intends to put 42,000 Starlink satellites in orbit by 2030 and launch up to 1 million new satellites as AI data centers. The sonic booms often arrive without warning.

In the strawberry fields outside Lompoc, Calif. , farmworkers flinch and look skyward. They feel the vibrations in their toes. Children jump in their seats in classrooms a few miles away.

Inside the Lompoc federal prison complex, more than 3,000 inmates absorb the shock waves and rattling walls with no way to escape them. And across a coastline the Chumash people have considered sacred for thousands of years, the ground shudders. For most Americans, Elon Musk’s rockets are something seen on a livestream — a puffy white plume against a blue sky, a triumphant feat of engineering.

But for the agricultural communities, ranches, schools, retirees and people who are incarcerated surrounding Vandenberg Space Force Base, these launches are ana cadence of up to 100 missions per year from Vandenberg — roughly one every three days. SpaceX alone intends to putSatellite Coast research project , supported by the National Science Foundation, my colleagues, Carlos Jimenez, Jr. and Althea Wasow, and I have spent time in Lompoc, attended Environmental Impact Statement and California Coastal Commission hearings, witnessed launches and boost-back landings, and listened to residents describe what this scale of activity means on the ground.

The picture that emerges is not anti-space, anti-science or anti-progress. It is something subtler and more urgent: a community being asked to bear unprecedented costs without ever being meaningfully consulted and without seeing a proportionate share of the benefits. Lompoc has been here before. In the 1980s, the town was promised that it would become the West Coast home of NASA’s space shuttle.

Federal money poured in. Then Challenger exploded in early 1986 and the program was shelved. The Lompoc community was left with mothballed facilities and broken expectations. Today’s residents have learned to be skeptical of boom cycles.

They watch high-paying aerospace jobs go to engineers trained out of state while the public schools — whose bonds voters have repeatedly struggled to pass — lack basic resources. SpaceX, valued north ofThe deepest failure, though, is democratic. The Air Force holds public hearings on its environmental impact statements, but the people most affected almost never speak at them.

With no sustained public outreach in Spanish or Indigenous languages, area farmworkers have largely been left in the dark about launches and public hearings. People who are incarcerated have no access to environmental impact statements and no microphone at all. Chumash voices emerge powerfully at the hearings only to be ignored — this pattern dates back to the 1970s.

A handful of residents show up to complain about damage to their properties, and base officials check the box marked “community engagement. ” Lompoc is not alone. Similar concerns surround SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Yet the privately owned Starbase has seen more launch failures and lawsuits.

After a Starship rocket exploded on April 20, 2023,, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas and environmental groups filed suit alleging that the FAA’s environmental impact statements process had not been rigorous enough.for gross negligence, trespassing and property damage they allege was caused by two years of sonic booms across 11 rocket tests. These legal disputes reveal a common pattern: As launch infrastructure expands, the environmental and social costs disproportionately land on nearby communities and ecosystems, often outpacing the regulatory mechanisms meant to account for them.

The more pressing question is how to distribute the gains of launch infrastructure more equitably from the outset. There is a better path. It begins with treating Lompoc’s historically underrepresented communities as partners with expertise. Lompoc is 63% Hispanic.

Hearings should be held in Spanish as well as English, in venues working people regularly use. The Air Force and elected officials should commission and publish independent studies of cumulative noise, ecological and public health and safety impacts. And the city, the base and commercial space operators should negotiate a binding community benefits agreement. Through such a process, commercial space operators would commit to providing long-term community benefits.

A serious CBA, such as the, could help fund STEM and aerospace education in Lompoc’s public schools, subsidize satellite internet services, restore public beach access and bolster public safety and environmental protection programs. A launch every three days is not a routine operational decision. It is the transformation of a place. Most of the residents I spoke with are not calling for the rockets to stop.

They are asking to be consulted on the terms by which their home is being remade, to know what is being built above their heads, and to be recognized as experts on what increased launch cadences truly cost.roject and is a professor of media studies at UC Santa Barbara, a MacArthur fellow and a fellow of the OpEd Project. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The article argues that frequent SpaceX launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base have turned Lompoc and nearby communities into an involuntary front row for the space industry, where farmworkers, schoolchildren, incarcerated people and those living along a coastline sacred to the Chumash experience jarring sonic booms and vibrations as a regular intrusion into daily life. In addition, the piece contends that the Air Force’s authorization of a launch cadence of up to 100 missions a year from Vandenberg effectively transforms the Central Coast into a major commercial spaceport at a pace and scale no local community has previously had to absorb, with rockets lifting off roughly every few days.

The article further maintains that the social and environmental burdens of this build-out fall disproportionately on historically marginalized groups: Hispanic farmworkers who are rarely informed of launch schedules, incarcerated people who cannot escape the shock waves, and Indigenous Chumash communities whose longstanding concerns about sacred sites and coastal ecosystems have been raised for decades but largely disregarded. Moreover, the column argues that Lompoc residents have learned to be skeptical of promised boom times after earlier experiences, such as the abandoned plan to make the town the West Coast home of the space shuttle program, which left the community with mothballed facilities and broken expectations rather than enduring prosperity.

The piece suggests that while high-paying aerospace jobs do arrive, they frequently go to engineers trained elsewhere, even as Lompoc’s public schools struggle to secure basic resources through bonds that are hard to pass, and it asserts that SpaceX, despite an enormous valuation and blockbuster IPO, has not made commensurate investments in the community hosting its West Coast operations. The article characterizes the existing environmental review and public engagement process as a profound democratic failure, arguing that hearings are largely symbolic: they are conducted in English only, lack sustained outreach in Spanish or Indigenous languages, exclude incarcerated people entirely, and routinely treat Chumash testimony as something to be heard and then ignored, turning “community engagement” into a checkbox exercise.

Extending beyond California, the piece links Lompoc’s experience to SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, pointing to launch failures, debris showers, and lawsuits from the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas and environmental groups as evidence of a broader pattern in which nearby communities and fragile ecosystems absorb disproportionate risks while regulatory safeguards lag behind the pace of infrastructure expansion. The article emphasizes that most residents interviewed are not opposed to space exploration or technological progress per se; rather, they object to being excluded from decision-making and forced to shoulder the risks and disruptions without receiving a fair share of the benefits.

To address this imbalance, the piece calls for Lompoc’s underrepresented communities to be treated as partners with expertise, insisting that hearings be held in Spanish as well as English, in locations accessible to working people, and that independent studies be commissioned to evaluate cumulative noise, ecological, public health and safety impacts over time.

Finally, the article advocates for a binding community benefits agreement among the city, the base and commercial space operators, modeled on arrangements at major airports, to secure long-term commitments such as funding STEM and aerospace education in local public schools, subsidizing satellite internet service, restoring public beach access and bolstering public safety and environmental protection, arguing that a launch every few days represents a fundamental remaking of place that residents should help define.

Supporters of the current launch cadence present Vandenberg’s growth as a strategic and economic success story, highlighting that the base’s coastal location enables access to high-inclination and polar orbits that are critical for communications constellations, national security missions, Earth-observing satellites and some lunar missions, and framing the facility as an increasingly important spaceport in the global launch market. In parallel, military and industry officials frequently describe Vandenberg as a symbol of national technological leadership and security, with the “LAX of orbital access” framing reflecting a belief that high launch volumes, rapid turnaround and commercial partnerships are necessary to maintain U.S. dominance in space and to support intelligence, reconnaissance and defense capabilities.

Advocates for commercial spaceflight argue that SpaceX’s launch activity delivers broad public benefits, from expanding global broadband through Starlink constellations to enabling new climate and disaster-monitoring satellites, and they contend that these gains outweigh localized disruptions, especially when weighed against the economic value of improved connectivity and data services worldwide. Additionally, space industry defenders point out that rocket launches from Vandenberg have long been part of the region’s identity and economy, suggesting that the area’s history with missile and satellite missions makes ongoing launch activity a continuation of an existing role rather than an abrupt imposition, and that communities have benefited over decades from related contracts, base employment and supporting businesses.

Fans of spaceflight and some local residents treat launches as awe-inspiring public events rather than nuisances, sharing photos and videos of rockets rising over the coast, organizing viewing outings and posting enthusiastically in local groups and livestream chats, which underscores a segment of the public that sees the spectacle and inspiration of launches as a cultural and tourism asset.

Proponents of the current regulatory approach argue that environmental impact statements and federal oversight already function as safeguards: they note that launch schedules and operations are subject to repeated reviews and updates, and that flights are routinely adjusted or scrubbed for safety and environmental reasons, with the growing number of launches from Vandenberg indicating that regulators have deemed the impacts manageable within existing frameworks.

Some supporters also emphasize that high launch rates are essential for driving down the cost of access to space, enabling reusable-rocket technology and economies of scale that, in their view, will ultimately democratize space-based services, spur innovation in fields such as AI and remote sensing, and generate new industries that create jobs far beyond the immediate launch community. Moreover, businesses and officials who welcome the commercialization of the Central Coast point to potential long-term benefits such as increased demand for housing, hospitality and services, as well as the possibility of attracting aerospace suppliers and startups to the region, describing launches as a catalyst for broader economic development rather than simply an extractive presence.

In response to calls for more stringent limits on launch activity, industry advocates caution that imposing additional constraints or burdensome conditions on commercial operators could push launches to other states or countries with fewer protections, arguing that maintaining a competitive, predictable regulatory environment in California is crucial to keeping jobs, investment and technological capacity within the United States. Finally, some observers contend that while deeper community engagement and targeted investments are desirable, existing mechanisms—such as public hearings, environmental review processes and voluntary corporate philanthropy—can be improved incrementally without fundamentally restructuring how space infrastructure decisions are made, suggesting that the priority should be fine-tuning current systems rather than adopting binding community benefits agreements that could slow development.

It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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