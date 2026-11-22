The second-most-predictive lifestyle trait, behind only exercise, is not diet or sleep, but regular attendance at religious services.

Recently, one of us joined a throng of New Yorkers at a sauna and cold-plunge bathhouse in Manhattan. Music played, most of the people looked to be in their 20s, and the 36-degree plunge pools felt like a medieval torture device.

It was a bar scene, minus the liquor.four science-backed habitsfind they account for a quarter or less of the differences in how long people live. The rest is environment, luck and how we live, including one habit the wellness world almost never mentions. For everything else, we compared each habit the same way, using the largest published meta-analyses of long-term studies: people who practice the habit most versus those who practice it least.

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While religious attendance ranks in the top two, none of these wellness articles says a word about it. In the Time piece, a leading longevity scientist saysreviewed the best research on religion and physical health . In 1,069 studies, for every finding that linked religion to worse health, about seven linked it to better health.

And looking at length of life, religion was linked to longer life in 15 studies for every one that found the opposite.have been tested in randomized trials, but no evidence shows they reduce the risk of death. Even in long-term studies of hundreds of thousands of people,A faith community bundles the habits near the top: worship, close relationships, volunteering and purpose.followed for 16 years, mortality was 13% lower for occasional attenders, 26% lower for weekly attenders and 33% lower for those who went more than once a week.found frequent attenders had 40% lower mortality.

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Another group — respondents who said religion was “very important” but who did not attend services frequently — did not live longer than average. As one of usfind attendance roughly stable since 2020 after a long decline. We hear a lot about the decline in churchgoing, but almost never that it may be costing us years of life.still found the link. Would any club do?

Sociologists doubt it. As Phil Zuckerman, a sociology professor at Pitzer College,, “A soccer team can’t provide spiritual solace in the face of death. ” Social support explained only about a quarter of the link, and, joining a religious group was followed by less depression, while joining a political group was followed by more. Community helps, but faith-anchored community helps more.

As with much data about lifestyle, we can’t get the gold standard of scientific rigor: double-blind control group experiments. No one can randomly assign people to go to church. But much of what we know about exercise and diet comes from the same kind of evidence: decades of long-term studies of hundreds of thousands of people.

Churchgoers live longer even when compared with people of the same health, income and habits, and the more often people attend, the longer they tend to live. When one of us taught this principle to a group of Yale students, one pupil responded, “Professor, are you implying that if I go to church enough, I might achieve eternal life? ” Clever student.even agnostics are better off in church . Sometimes belonging comes before believing.

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And if we are going to tell people how to live longer, we ought to be accurate about the evidence. It is irrational for more articles to recommend an unproven NAD+ booster than recommend church. So keep walking. Get your sleep.

Eat your vegetables. And this weekend, go to church. It may be the best thing you do for your health all year. Shima Baradaran Baughman is a professor of law at Brigham Young University Law School.

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