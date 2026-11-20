A contractor was pronounced dead after he was found stuck headfirst in a septic hole at a home in Upper Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

A contractor was pronounced dead after he was found stuck headfirst in a septic hole at a home in Upper Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. A contractor died after being found stuck headfirst in a septic hole in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

The unidentified man was hired as a contractor to fix an issue with the septic system at a home on the 3000 block of Miller Road in Upper Hanover Township. When the contractor’s wife couldn’t get a hold of him, she called the homeowner. The homeowner then returned from work and found the contractor headfirst down a septic access hole that was slightly larger than his body with water that was up to his ankles.

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Medics, Pennsylvania state troopers and firefighters responded to the home around 6:10 p.m. and found the contractor unresponsive and stuck headfirst in the hole. The firefighters extracted him from the hole and he was pronounced dead by medics at the scene. While the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine an exact cause of death, investigators said the incident was accidental and not suspicious.