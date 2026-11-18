A Lafayette home sells for $6.5 million as Contra Costa County records 238 residential transactions. Average price hits $1.1 million this week.

Contra Costa County experienced a robust week in residential real estate with the highest recorded sale reaching $6.5 million. A single-family residence in Lafayette topped the list of most expensive property transactions during the reporting period. The broader market showed significant activity, with 238 residential sales officially recorded across the county. These figures reflect a strong appetite for housing in the region despite varying price points across different municipalities.

Lafayette Home Leads Market With $6.5 Million Sale Price

The most expensive transaction in the dataset involved a property located in the 3700 block of Happy Valley Road in Lafayette. This single-family home sold for exactly $6,500,000, establishing a new high watermark for the week's closing prices. The property spans 5,080 square feet of living space and sits on a lot that has seen development since its original construction in 1964. Buyers acquired the home, which features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, on October 8. The final price translates to a premium of $1,280 per square foot, indicating a high valuation relative to its size. This transaction underscores the continued demand for larger, established homes in Lafayette's desirable neighborhoods.

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High-Value Transactions Drive Average Price To $1.1 Million

The aggregate data for the week reveals an average sale price of $1.1 million across all 238 recorded transactions. The average cost per square foot settled at $525, providing a baseline for valuation across the diverse housing stock in the county. It is important to note that these prices reflect when the title was recorded during the week of October 12, regardless of the actual date the offer was accepted. This recording methodology ensures that the data captures the finalization of deals that may have been negotiated in previous weeks. The high volume of 238 sales suggests a fluid market where inventory is moving efficiently through the closing process. These metrics provide a clear snapshot of the economic health of the local housing sector during this specific timeframe.

Orinda And Danville Properties Command Premium Prices

Several significant transactions occurred in Orinda, with three homes selling for over $3.2 million each. A residence in the first block of Valley View Lane sold for $3,250,000 on September 21. Built in 1979, this 4,453-square-foot home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, pricing at $730 per square foot. Another Orinda property, located in the first block of Crane Court, closed on October 6 for $3,300,000. This 2008-built home offers 3,907 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, resulting in a $845 per square foot valuation. Additionally, a larger estate in the first block of Dias Dorados sold on October 5 for $4,085,000. This 5,041-square-foot home, built in 1936, includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, trading at $810 per square foot. In Danville, a 5,893-square-foot home on Deer Hollow Drive sold for $4,400,000 on October 7. Built in 1987, the property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a price point of $747 per square foot.

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Alamo And Lafayette Sales Reflect Diverse Architectural Styles

The market also saw substantial activity in Alamo and other parts of Lafayette, highlighting the variety of architectural styles available. A 5,519-square-foot home on Legacy Drive in Alamo sold for $5,200,000 on September 24. Constructed in 2017, this modern residence features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, commanding a price of $942 per square foot. In Lafayette, a 4,276-square-foot home on Las Huertas Road closed on October 5 for $5,525,000. Built in 2014, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property sold at $1,292 per square foot, one of the highest unit prices in the dataset. Another Lafayette sale involved a 3,174-square-foot home on Santa Maria Way, which closed on October 5 for $3,920,000. Built in 1955, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house traded at $1,235 per square foot. In Diablo, a newer construction home on Avenida Nueva sold for $6,175,000 on October 6. The 6,141-square-foot residence, built in 2022, features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, pricing at $1,006 per square foot. These sales illustrate the wide range of valuations based on age, size, and location within the county.

Market Data Sources And Reporting Methodology Explained

The data underlying these sales figures is derived from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. The reporting system, developed by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, analyzes this verified data to generate comprehensive market summaries. Each article is based on a template created by human editors to ensure accuracy and contextual relevance. Readers seeking to report errors or bugs in the content are encouraged to contact content@bayareanewsgroup.com. This transparency in data sourcing and reporting helps maintain trust in the information provided to prospective buyers and sellers. The strict adherence to recorded dates ensures that the weekly snapshots accurately reflect the finalization of real estate transactions, providing a reliable tool for analyzing market trends over time.