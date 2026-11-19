INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – Beautiful weather has continued for the middle of the week with sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 60s. Much of the same is expected to finish out the week. TODAY: Skies will remain pretty much clear for the day as high temperatures rise into the mid 60s.

INDIANAPOLIS – Beautiful weather has continued for the middle of the week with sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 60s. Much of the same is expected to finish out the week.

Skies will remain pretty much clear for the day as high temperatures rise into the mid 60s. Winds will be light with a few gusts of 10-15 MPHSkies will remain mainly clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Beautiful weather for Friday to finish out the week. Skies will remain mainly clear to clear with temperatures in the upper 60s.

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A rouge spot or two may hit 70. Winds will be steady at times gusting 10-15 MPHTemperatures will continue to rise to end the week and start the weekend. We will remain rain free for Friday and Much of Saturday, however a stray south south of I-70 on Saturday cannot 100% be ruled out. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s with a few spots flirting with the 70s.

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Our next low pressure system arrives Sunday bringing isolated rain showers with a stray rumble of thunder or two. A cold front passes allowing temperatures to drop back to the low 50s Monday and even down into the 40s for the day Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system looks to pass mainly to the south for the holiday.

However a shower or two cannot be ruled out Thanksgiving into Black Friday.