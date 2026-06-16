Content Partners Secures Fresh Round of Funding From Carlyle Global Credit

Content Partners has set a deal for a fresh round of funding from Carlyle Global Credit to help it stay in the hunt for film and TV library deals.

LISTEN: Mike Hopkins on Prime Video’s Evolution, the Bundling Boom, How MGM Changed Amazon, the Future of Bond and No Regrets on ‘Melania’Global Credit to facilitate fresh investment capital for the company that has been a pioneer in buying out ownership stakes and profit participation rights in movies and TV shows from individuals and production companies.

Investment giant Carlyle owns the majority of Los Angeles-based Content Partners, which is marking its 20th anniversary this year. The company was founded by William Morris Agency veterans Steven Kram and Steven Blume to help provide liquidity to people and companies that have ownership interests in movies, TV shows, recordings, books, plays and other IP that pays out consistent royalties.

'The Comeback' Creators Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King on Ending the Series, the AI Threat, Valerie Cherish's Evolution and Why Ice Cream as a Dessert 'Is B.S. 'Carlyle came into the picture for Content Partners in 2022 when it created the first financing vehicles for the company through the Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund II.

That was followed by another fund, and now Carlyle is closing out both of those vehicles, offering existing investors the chance to exit or roll their capital into the next fund that will support Content Partners. Carlyle at present owns the majority of Content Partners, although the founders also retain significant shares.

“We are pleased to have supported Content Partners’ success and look forward to continuing our partnership as the Company enters its next phase of growth with this new capital,” said Benjamin Fund, a partner at Carlyle. “Content Partners has built a differentiated platform focused on high-quality film and television assets. The portfolio is characterized by what we believe are long-duration, largely uncorrelated cash flows that we think are well positioned to continue benefiting from sustained demand for premium library content.

” Carlyle’s renewed commitment to fund Content Partners allows the latter firm more flexibility and options for buying titles and cutting deals. Since 2006, the company has acquired rights to more than 800 films and more than 3,000 hours of television, including the “CSI” series library and the Revolution Films vault.

“This keeps us in business with people we trust and gives us more capital behind us to continue our growth,” said Kram, who is co-founder and CEO of Content Partners. Blume is co-founder and chief operating officer while John Mass serves as president of the firm that today has a staff of about 15.

“What we see is that older content delivers cash flow that declines in predictable ways. We allow people to have liquidity based on those projections,” Kram said. Content Partners was ahead of the curve in recognizing the demand for liquidity among content owners at a time when online distribution options for content libraries have multiplied. Turbulent times for Hollywood in recent years has spurred more owners of content to pursue liquidity options.

Content Partners has also expanded to offering loans to production companies that can back put up their content libraries as collateral. The lending activity is a growing part of the Content Partners’ portfolio, Mass said. It’s a fit with Carlyle Global Credit’s mission to provide debt and capital options to “family, founder and management-owned businesses, sponsor-backed companies and special situations,” per Carlyle Global Credit. The Global Credit arm of Carlyle has $209 billion in assets under management as of March.

In total, Carlyle oversees nearly half a trillion in assets under management.

“There are a number of companies looking for a lending partner and a lot of the banks are not able to bank with them or they are looking for more leverage than a bank would provide them,” Mass said. “We’re a great partner for a situation like that. Steve recognized the demand early. ”Ian McKellen Roasted Trump on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Set by Shouting ‘Mar-a-Lago!

’ When Told to Hate What Magneto Is DestroyingDonald Trump as James Bond? White House Posts Image of President as Gun-Wielding 007 Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Trump’s $12,000 UFC Fight Commemorative Coin That Has ‘No Face Value’: It Takes ‘Special Kind of Con Man’ to Sell Supporters ‘Money They Cannot Spend’





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RioFilme Sets Shanghai Festival Mission: Partnerships, Content, GrowthRioFilme aims to make a splash this year in China with three titles at the Shanghai International Film Festival as it seeks new business.

Read more »

Yet another study finds too many kids are seeing harmful content on social mediaA Molly Rose Foundation study found 34% of UK teens encountered suicide, self-harm, or eating disorder content on social media in a single week, barely unchanged from before the Online Safety Act took effect.

Read more »

Inside Peacock’s Big Bet on Vertical Video and Mobile Content (Exclusive)A new vertical feed will roll out this month, along with Bravo microdramas.

Read more »

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original ContentYouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. Her last day will be March 1. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views.

Read more »