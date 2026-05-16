Content Creator Shares Her Son's Scary Infection Experience

Samantha Silver's son Leo scraped his arm on the playground at school, but by the time they reached the hospital, it had turned into a severe infection that would have quickly led to sepsis if not treated promptly.

Samantha Silver never imagined that a minor scrape on her son's arm would end with an overnight hospital stay and a crash course in spotting a potentially dangerous infection.

But after sharing the experience online, the London-based content creator and beauty editor realized that many parents were unaware of one critical symptom - a sign that they need to act quickly. Silver is now using her family's frightening experience to urge parents to trust their instincts and seek medical attention if something feels wrong





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Sepsis Infection Red Line Lymphangitis Emergency Care

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