Contagion Returns to Top of Streaming Charts on HBO Max in 2026

Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion has climbed to the number one spot on HBO Max's Top 10 Movies chart, outperforming recent releases. The film's renewed popularity highlights its prescient portrayal of a global outbreak.

More than 15 years after its theatrical debut, Contagion has found renewed success on streaming. The 2011 pandemic thriller , directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Matt Damon, climbed to the top of HBO Max's movie rankings in the United States on June 7, 2026.

It claimed the No. 1 spot on HBO Max's Top 10 Movies chart, outperforming popular titles such as Tomb Raider, Greenland 2: Migration, Rampage, The Bride! , and Miss You, Love You. This resurgence highlights the enduring relevance of a film that eerily anticipated real-world events. The story begins when Beth Emhoff, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, returns to the United States from a business trip to Hong Kong.

She initially dismisses her symptoms as jet lag but dies unexpectedly from an unidentified illness. Her young son dies shortly after, while her husband Mitch, portrayed by Matt Damon, shows no signs of infection. As similar cases appear globally, experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launch an urgent investigation. The ensemble cast includes Laurence Fishburne as a CDC doctor, Jude Law as a conspiracy theorist blogger, and Kate Winslet as an epidemiologist.

The film meticulously follows the spread of the virus, the race for a vaccine, and the social breakdown that ensues, from panic buying to civil unrest. Contagion received strong reviews upon its release, holding an 85 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 279 reviews. Audience reactions were more mixed, with a 63 percent audience score. The film's renewed popularity on streaming comes at a time when audiences continue to grapple with the aftermath of actual pandemics.

Soderbergh's clinical direction and Scott Z. Burns' grounded screenplay have been praised for their realism, making Contagion a staple in the pandemic genre. While a sequel has been ruled out by the director, the film's streaming success proves that its themes of global interconnectedness and public health crises remain deeply resonant. Viewers are once again drawn to a movie that, as one critic noted, dramatizes the science and fear behind a deadly outbreak with chilling accuracy.

The film's legacy endures as both a cautionary tale and a gripping thriller that continues to captivate new generations of viewers





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