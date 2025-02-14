Contactless Payments Now Accepted on VIA Buses

VIA Metropolitan Transit has upgraded its fare payment system, allowing riders to pay using contactless payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and contactless debit/credit cards.

VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) has introduced a new, modernized fare payment system for its bus fleet, starting this week. Riders can now pay their fares using contactless payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, as well as contactless debit and credit cards. This service became available on all buses on Monday, offering a more convenient and efficient boarding experience.

In addition to the new contactless options, riders can continue to pay using VIA's goMobile+ smartphone app, cash, or change. Bus fares remain at $1.30 per trip. 'This modernization of the fare payment system will provide more options to pay, speeding up boardings and reducing delays, which all combine to reduce travel time,' VIA stated in a press release. As part of this update, VIA has also launched a new smart fare card called goCard Lite, replacing its previous pre-loaded magnetic strip e-cards. Riders can purchase or exchange their old fare cards for the new goCard Lite cards at VIA's customer service ticket windows during regular business hours. The new cards are also available for purchase at many H-E-B stores





