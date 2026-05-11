Consumption of Polyphenols Linked to Healthier Cellular Ageing, According to Study

The study found that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and polyphenols, including berries, apples, coffee, cocoa, and tea, were associated with healthier cellular ageing. Specifically, participants with the highest amounts of polyphenols in their diets had a lower risk of short telomeres compared to those with the least.

Eating plenty of dark fruit and only drinking one cup of coffee a day could help slow the body's ageing process, a study suggests. People with diets high in polyphenols, found in the likes of berries, apples, coffee, cocoa, and tea, were twice as likely to have more 'youthful' cells.

The compounds are known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties but new research shows they may also protect cells' telomeres. Researchers measured the length of telomeres in samples from more than 1,700 adults and assessed their polyphenol consumption. Those with the highest amounts of polyphenols in their diets had a 52 per cent lower risk of short telomeres than those who consumed the least, according to findings presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul.

Participants who consumed the most fruit had a 29 per cent lower risk of having short telomeres compared with those who ate the least. A 'moderate' amount of coffee consumption was associated with a 26 per cent lower risk of short telomeres compared to no consumption. Shorter telomeres have been linked to higher risk of several age-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and overall mortality.

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and polyphenols may support healthier cellular ageing. Responders say that more research is needed to understand the specific role of polyphenols in the process of cellular ageing





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Dietary Choices Cellular Ageing Polyphenols Antioxidant Antimicrobial Cellular Lifespan Teas Herbs Spices Coffee Heart Disease Cognitive Decline

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