New survey data reveals a sharp increase in political boycotts, with 51% of shoppers targeting brands in 2026. Economic impact grows as consumers prioritize ideological alignment over product features.

A significant shift in consumer behavior is redefining the relationship between American shoppers and corporate entities, according to a comprehensive new survey conducted by Goods Unite Us and SmartCustomer. The data indicates that corporate political affiliations now exert a profound influence on purchasing decisions, with a clear trend toward economic activism.

Boycott Rates Jump Significantly in 2026

The survey revealed that 51 percent of shoppers reported boycotting a company in the past twelve months because of its political stance, a stark increase from the 30 percent of shoppers who reported similar actions in 2024. This surge demonstrates that political alignment has moved from a peripheral consideration to a primary driver of retail strategy and brand loyalty.

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Liberals Lead the Charge on Economic Activism

Partisan divides are clearly visible in how these economic actions are distributed, with Democrats leading the way in brand boycotts. The survey found that 64 percent of those who lean Democratic and 47 percent of those who lean Republican have boycotted a company for its political stance in the past 12 months. Michael Lai, CEO of SmartCustomer, noted that consumers increasingly view their wallets as the most direct method to make an impact based on what a company stands for.

Demand for Transparency Outpaces Secrecy

While a majority of consumers previously favored privacy, the landscape has shifted dramatically toward openness. Only 22 percent of consumers said companies should keep their political positions private in 2026, a sharp decline from 41 percent who felt that way in 2024. In fact, 53 percent of respondents stated that companies should be more open about their political positions, with 68 percent of liberal-leaning shoppers supporting this transparency compared to 46 percent of Republican-leaning consumers.

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Willingness to Pay Premium for Aligned Brands

Political alignment now directly correlates with price sensitivity and brand preference. The survey found that 64 percent of consumers said they would pay more for one of two equal-quality products if it came from a company whose political beliefs align with their own. This preference extends to general brand sentiment, where YouGov data showed that 57 percent of Democrats like brands that get involved in social issues, versus only 17 percent of Republicans.

Key Issues Driving Consumer Decisions

Specific social and political issues are driving these spending choices, though priorities differ across the political spectrum. The top issue for consumers who lean Democratic was abortion and reproductive rights, while the top issue for those who lean Republican was religious freedom. DEI, immigration, and LGBTQ+ issues were also identified as key topics influencing purchase decisions.

Worker Rights and Union Stances

Topics regarding labor conditions ranked in the middle of consumer priorities. Workers' rights and unions affected the purchasing decisions of 45 percent of Democratic-leaning consumers, compared to 23 percent of Republican-leaning consumers. Additionally, 73 percent of those who lean Democratic and 54 percent of those who lean Republican stated that easily seeing a business's political affiliation would influence their choices, compared to 44 percent of those who lean toward neither.