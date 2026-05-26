Consumer confidence dented with gas prices around $4.50 and inflation still elevated

Spikes in gas prices as well as higher food costs have worsened inflation.

FILE – A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly this month as gas prices stayed high and inflation remained elevated, a sharp contrast to soaring stock prices that have The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index slipped 0.7 points to 93.1 in May, the first decline after three months of gains.

The index follows a separate gauge of consumer sentiment compiled by the University of Michigan, which fell to a record low this month. Spikes in gas prices as well as higher food costs have, which has outpaced the growth in average paychecks in recent months, reducing most Americans’ purchasing power. Americans have soured on President Trump’s economic policies, polls show, potentially creating problems for Republicans heading into the midterm elections.

Gas prices have soared to a nationwide average of $4.49 a gallon from $2.98 just before the war began at the end of February, and have been at or above $4.50 a gallon for nearly all of May.





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Consumer confidence dented with gas prices around $4.50 and inflation still elevatedU.S. consumer confidence declined slightly this month as gas prices stayed high and inflation remained elevated, a sharp contrast to soaring stock prices that have neared record levels.

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