Consumer Champion: Reader Tricked by Airbnb Voucher Scam

A reader shares their experience of being tricked by a scam involving Airbnb vouchers. The fraudster gained access to their friend's email and asked them to buy the vouchers on their behalf. The reader fell for the scam and ended up sending the vouchers to a con artist. They contacted their credit card provider, Tesco Bank, to request a chargeback, but the refund was initially granted and later reversed.

On New Year's Day, I had a conversation on the phone with my oldest friend. This friend is sadly suffering from fast-deteriorating multiple sclerosis. She told me how her mobility was getting worse, and that soon she may no longer be able to do certain things for herself.

Later that day, I received an email from the same friend's email address. She said she had been feeling unwell, and asked me to buy her some Airbnb vouchers as a gift for a relative. Given our conversation, the request seemed plausible. I headed to the Amazon website and purchased the £250 voucher using my Tesco Bank credit card.

When prompted to enter an email address to send the voucher and validation code to, I entered the one my friend had given me for her relative. However, when I asked my friend if they had been safely received, she had no idea what I was talking about. Her email had been hacked and I had sent the voucher straight into the hands of a con artist. By this time they had already cashed them in.

I contacted Tesco Bank to request a chargeback. While it initially refunded me the money, it later took it back. Is this fair? W.S. , Buck





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airbnb Voucher Scam Credit Card Chargeback Data Breach Email Hacking Consumer Champion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Consumer Brands Association Ramps Up Initiatives For Ingredient Transparency And SafetyThe Consumer Brands Association (CBA), the largest trade association for food and beverage makers,has been actively promoting initiatives to increase transparency and safety regarding ingredients. These initiatives include front-of-package labeling, QR codes for detailed nutrItional information,publicly accessible websites and registries for commonly used artificial ingredients.

Read more »

Generation X: Witnesses to Key Consumer Technology AdvancementsFrom electric can openers to transistor radios, Generation X experienced numerous technological innovations that transformed daily life. These advancements, though initially formative, laid the foundation for today's digital world.

Read more »

US consumer prices increase as expected in MayU.S. consumer inflation increased at its fastest pace in three years in May as the ​Middle East conflict raised the price of gasoline and other energy products.

Read more »

Consumer Reports investigation finds concerning levels of additives, contaminants in popular snacksConsumer Reports partnered with Yuka, a product transparency app, to test 40 popular processed foods and drinks for food additives and contaminants linked to potential health concerns at certain exposure levels.

Read more »