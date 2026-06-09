The Consumer Brands Association (CBA), the largest trade association for food and beverage makers,has been actively promoting initiatives to increase transparency and safety regarding ingredients. These initiatives include front-of-package labeling, QR codes for detailed nutrItional information,publicly accessible websites and registries for commonly used artificial ingredients.

Consumer Brands Association , the largest trade association for food and beverage makers , is ramping up its promotion of initiatives like front-of-package labeling , QR codes for detailed nutritional information and publicly accessible websites and registries fo r commonly used artificial ingredients.

In an exclusive interview, Hockstad said consumer brands voluntary increasing the amount of information about ingredients in products is a step forward in achieving the goals of the MAHA movement, without sacrificing personal autonomy. The industry creates over 1 in 10 American jobs and $1.5 trillion in wages and salaries. Several states, including Texas,Louisiana, and West Virginia,have enacted state-level MAHA legislation to prohibit certain ingredients from grocery store shelves.

'Turning Point USA' podcasters and others have called for more aggressive FDA regulation to ban or prohibit certain ingredients from foods and personal care products. CBA supports a consistent national framework for ingredient safety and transparency to replace state mandates and drive up grocery costs.

The 'Generally Recognized as Safe' standard loophole is denounced by Kennedy for removing rigorous safety trials, but increased funding for the FDA would ensure ageNcy-ordered testing to prove ingredient safety for human consumption. consumer Brands have presented data that QR codes in products provide detailed information and increased consumer engagement with QR codes rose by 43% from 2024 to 2025. Food manufacturers have interests in the science and are here to make consumers have the information they need





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Consumer Brands Association Food And Beverage Makers Front-Of-Package Labeling QR Codes For Detailed Nutritional Information Publicly Accessible Websites And Registries Fo Ingredient Transparency MAHA Movement Grasp Standard Reform Increased Funding For FDA Food Manufacturers Interests Science Importance

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