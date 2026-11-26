The Arizona PIRG Education Fund's annual report highlights safety risks associated with squishy fidget toys, including the presence of illegal water beads, toxic chemicals in counterfeit products, and injuries from social media trends that encourage heating the toys. Parents are urged to check for recalls and verify seller credibility.

PHOENIX, AZ — If you have kids or grandkids, there’s a good chance you’ve seen squishy toys. Products such as NeeDohs and other soft, squeezable fidget toys have become popular with children.

But as families start their holiday shopping, consumer advocates say there are some potential dangers parents should know about. The Arizona PIRG Education Fund is highlighting squishy and squeezy fidget toys as one of five areas of concern in its annual Trouble in Toyland report. Some squishy toys can contain water beads, which are restricted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. If swallowed, those beads can expand inside a child's body, creating a potentially serious health risk.

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Consumer advocates are also urging parents to be especially careful when buying counterfeit or knockoff squishy toys. Arizona PIRG says some of those products may not comply with U.S. safety requirements and could contain toxic chemicals. A social media trend involving squishy toys There is another warning parents may not expect. Regulators and industry experts have warned about a social media trend encouraging children to heat squishy toys.