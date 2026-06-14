Consulting Firm's Report on How Awesome AI Is Found to Contain Idiotic AI Hallucinations

A report from the big four consulting firm KPMG that praised AI was riddled with AI hallucinations, an investigation found.

Sign up to see the future, todayA new report that was supposed to be a shining panegyric to how useful AI is was caught loaded with fake claims that appear to be AI hallucinations, the blunder that may have unintentionally demonstrated AI’s most compelling use case: bullsh*tting your job.

Titled “Redefining excellence in the age of agentic AI,” the report was released October by KPMG, one of the big four consulting firms, making the mishap an all the more embarrassing indictment of elite Wall Street professionals’ It claimed that numerous big organizations are already making extraordinary use of the tech, with the takeaway that you should be deploying AI, too, lest you become one of those dinosaurs that still relies on the fleshy circuitry of the brain to synthesize information. The global wealth manager UBS “integrates AI agents across investment advisory, risk management and compliance monitoring,” it stated.

The Swiss Federal Railways has AI agents that “help users plan, book, and optimize journeys based on preferences, real-time conditions and carbon impact, turning SBB into a holistic mobility orchestrator,” it further asserted. And the Transport for London was using AI agents “to predict and manage congestion, personalize commuter updates and co-ordinate multimodal transport. ” AI evangelists, never above shameless boosterism and misleading claims, would desperately hope for any of these things to be true.

But as thethat the claims about AI agents were “factually incorrect. ” A Swiss railway spokesperson echoed that the claims made about its AI usage were “not accurate. ” And a spokesperson for the London transit system called the report’s assertion “misleading. ” The provenance of another false claim, that the NHS Greater Manchester uses AI agents to do everything from triage patients and predict hospital readmissions, is a classic game of AI telephone.

It appeared to be based on a press release, with footnotes citing a communiqué about an AI tool designed to combat lung cancer — which had nothing to do about an AI agent performing the above hospital tasks, according to theKPMG pulled the report from its websites after it was alerted about the bogus claims, but the damage is done: its findings were already cited by industry publications and a major Czech newspaper, GPTZero found. For AI fabrications to be trickling down from a consultancy of KPMG’s stature “poison the well of information,” GPTZero CEO Edward Tian told thecaused a bit of an existential panic at consulting firms , which fear that it could outmode their profession.

But, free thinkers all, their response generally has been to embrace it like everyone else is. McKinseythat turned out to be hallucinated by an AI tool





futurism / 🏆 85. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Giant Remixpoint Bets Big on XRP for 2027Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint is doubling down on its aggressive corporate treasury strategy.

Read more »

University of Utah Partners with Private Equity Firm for $500 Million Athletic Program InvestmentThe University of Utah has finalized a deal with Otro Capital to form Crimson Brand Partners, a partnership that will reportedly shore up the university's athletic program with a $500 million investment.

Read more »

Four UK pro-Palestinian activists jailed over raid at Israeli firm ElbitFour British pro-Palestinianactivists were sentenced to a total of more than 20 years over a2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbitwhich caused more than £1 million of damage, with the judgegiving longer terms after ​determining there was a “terrorismconnection.

Read more »

Israeli Firm Accused of Launching Smear Campaigns During US, European ElectionsThe smear campaigns reportedly targeted left-wing and pro-Palestine candidates in Scotland, New York, and France.

Read more »