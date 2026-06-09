Consultant Spending Triples Under Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Despite previously calling consultant spending 'indefensible,' Mayor Andy Burnham has overseen a more than threefold increase in such expenditures, totaling £26.9 million annually, while also raising local taxes.

New data reveals a significant increase in taxpayer-funded spending on consultants under Andy Burnham 's tenure as Mayor of Greater Manchester . The Labour mayor's authority now spends nearly £27 million annually on external consultants, a figure that has more than tripled since 2019.

This rise contradicts Burnham's previous stance, where he labeled similar expenditures as 'indefensible' waste. The figures, compiled by analytics firm Tussell, show spending jumped from £8.7 million in 2019 to £26.9 million in 2025. The disclosure intensifies scrutiny on Burnham's fiscal management as he considers a return to Westminster politics. Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake accused the mayor of hypocrisy, invoking the phrase 'do as I say, not as I do.

' He highlighted the contrast between Burnham's past criticism of NHS consultant spending and his current oversight of a consulting boom, noting a simultaneous over 600 percent increase in his share of council tax. The TaxPayers' Alliance echoed these concerns, calling the situation 'rank hypocrisy' and a 'kick in the teeth for local taxpayers.

' The group urged Burnham to 'practice what he preaches' and halt what it termed a 'consulting bonanza. ' The controversy unfolds against a backdrop where Labour nationally pledged to halve consultant spending and projected £1.2 billion in savings.

Meanwhile, Burnham's own tax policies have drawn comparisons to the 'Sheriff of Nottingham' after he boasted of implementing the highest mayoral precept in England. His precept has doubled from £76 to £154 per household since 2019, which he defends as necessary to maintain a £2 bus fare cap. The mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving taxpayers questioning the value derived from the soaring consultancy costs while local residents face higher bills





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Andy Burnham Greater Manchester Consultant Spending Taxpayers Hypocrisy Kevin Hollinrake Taxpayers' Alliance Mayoral Precept Bus Fares

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