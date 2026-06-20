Construction worker struck, killed in work zone in Upper Arlington

A worker was struck and killed Friday morning within a work zone on Kenny Road near Millcreek Lane, according to a spokesman from the city of Upper Arlington.O

A worker was struck and killed Friday morning within a work zone on Kenny Road near Millcreek Lane, according to a spokesman from the City of Upper Arlington.

On Friday at approximately 10:21 am, the Upper Arlington Police Division responded to a report of a worker struck within a work zone, on Kenny Road near Millcreek Lane. According to the city spokesman, officers determined the individual had been struck by a dump truck while working in the area. The Upper Arlington Fire Division transported the individual to the hospital in critical condition.

The individual was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the spokesman from the City of Upper Arlington. The Upper Arlington Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Since the incident occurred within a work zone, investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also involved.

One person is dead after a crash involving a red sedan into the wall on Interstate 71 Eastbound at the 102 mile marker at 4:11 p.m., according to the Columbus PPolice are asking for the public’s help identifying four teen suspects accused of an aggravated robbery at a market along Wedgewood Drive. Columbus police said tA happy update here: Dominique has been found. ___Columbus police are asking for help trying to find a missing boy.

Ten-year-old Dominique Thomas was last seen ThA disturbing video shared by a viewer on the ABC 6 tipline is raising serious questions in Logan County. One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Jeep and a semi truck spilled gravel across the roadway along U.S. 36 in Marysville. The crash happened at





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