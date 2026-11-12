Construction to expand and update Chandler High School's decades-old cafeteria could begin in January

The district plans to expand the more than 30-year-old cafeteria, turning part of the covered outdoor space into indoor seating. The district says construction would take about nine to 12 months.

CHANDLER, AZ — The cafeteria at Chandler High is more than 30 years old and too small to serve every student. The district has been eyeing a fix for years.

"Cafeterias are such a great space for the communities, the student communities, to gather, and we want to make this a space that they want to be; they want to stay here on campus and experience the dining options that we can provide," said Tom Dunn, the district's assistant superintendent of operations. In November of 2025, Chandler voters passed a bond, setting aside $8 million for this project: a kitchen renovation and more seating. But construction costs forced a redesign.

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"Challenges when planning two and three years ahead is trying to anticipate the costs of construction in a market that you are not sure what it is going to look like, so any large projects like this can always be challenging and sometimes that takes time and design to get the project on budget," Dunn said. Dunn says the new plan expands the existing cafeteria. Part of the covered outdoor space will become indoor seating.

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"We want to future-proof this building, currently an open campus, and we need to future-proof it so we can provide the same experience that we are providing at the other 5 high schools for Chandler High School," Dunn said. But Dunn says that's preparation only; there is no plan to close the campus. Construction should take nine to 12 months, and the district hopes to start in January.

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