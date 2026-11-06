Construction to begin on bridge connecting Toquerville, La Verkin, Hurricane areas

Construction on the bridge connecting the Toquerville, La Verkin, and Hurricane areas will begin next week.Crews will install a new fence around the inside port

Construction on the bridge connecting the Toquerville, La Verkin, and Hurricane areas will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Construction on the bridge connecting the Toquerville, La Verkin, and Hurricane areas will begin next week.

Crews will install a new fence around the interior of the Virgin River Bridge and add anti-climb sections to designated sections of the existing fence to increase public safety, the city said. Crews will work on the bridge from Monday through Friday. They will close one lane at a time and finish by 3 p.m. "to prevent impeding high-traffic volume periods" and ensure afternoon school bus routes running across the bridge are not delayed, the city said.

Also read Thieves Set Construction Vehicle Ablaze After Stealing ATM at Fenny Compton Co‑op

Work is scheduled to be completed on December 30. If weather delays or unforeseen circumstances threaten that timeline, crews may work nights and/or weekends.

Advertisement

"Should this become necessary, we will provide your offices with at least 24 hours of advance notice," the city said. A Colorado teenager who helped the FBI find a missing Utah girl is being recognized for his courage after telling an adult that the girl he met online said sheNew student housing will replace the abandoned Park Plaza property.

The Provo Municipal Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the redevelopment of the propertyThe destruction of two major bridges in San Juan County is leaving communities disconnected, which could affect health care, voting and tourism in southeasternA new Utah program will provide grants to help public schools equip staff with wearable panic devices, but a procurement dispute and other steps in the rolloutA San Juan County man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after he assaulted several people over the course of several days. Zane C. Yazzie, 33, of An