A building under construction collapsed early Monday, leaving three workers dead and 17 missing in Angeles City, Pampanga. Rescue crews are still searching for survivors amid jagged concrete and twisted steel layers.

A violent collapse at a construction site in Angeles City , a northern Philippine municipality, has left three workers dead and 17 others missing, according to local officials.

The building, which was still under construction when it gave way on Monday, September 25, 2026, was struck by a sudden storm that contributed to the structural failure. Rescue crews from the local fire department and police force subsequently poured into the wreckage—piled concrete slabs, twisted steel beams, and rusted scaffoldings that now sit like a jagged coffin.



In the weeks that followed, the scene became a tableau of desperation.

On the first day, two workers were found trapped under a heavy slab; one was declared dead, the other was pulled out alive only to die shortly after in an ambulance. A third victim, a Malaysian tourist staying at a nearby budget inn, had been buried when the building fell; only a half‑body was recovered and the third remains missing.

Rescue volunteers, many of them civilians, were seen using blunt tools to pry up concrete and shoring up the shrapnel‑laden rubble. A K9 unit was also deployed to sniff for survivors, though none have been found after the latest sweeps.



Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, who presided over emergency meetings and addressed the press from a makeshift command post, repeatedly stressed that the focus would still be live rescues rather than body retrievals.

“We do not want to give families bad news if there is still a chance for that worker to get out,” he said, echoing the weariness in the eyes of dozens of relatives huddling outside the site. A local factory worker, Lea Mendoza Casilao, described how she had brought a bag of rice and canned sardines for her boyfriend, a mason still trapped inside.

She said, “I’m losing hope because people are dying and I don’t know if my boyfriend will ever come out. ”



The police chief, Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez, reported that the efforts have been complicated by the precarious nature of the remaining concrete blocks, which hang on a tangled mesh of aluminum scaffoldings that could easily collapse again.

More than 26 workers were eventually freed after the first two days of searching; they escaped from the collapsed structure while it was still largely intact. Another worker has been identified and extracted, but is still trapped under a heavy piece of steel that hasn’t been removed. National Police Chief Gen.

Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced that his officers will conduct an investigation into the collapse and possible violations of building codes, especially the suspension of the site remains after a severe thunderstorm. The incident takes place in the heart of the Clark Freeport Zone, a former U.S. military base turned industrial and tourist hub. The zone is notorious for its nightclubs, red‑light districts, and budget hotels.

The collapsed building lengthens the list of construction-related fatalities in the Philippines, and it underscores the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations. Project officials are now scrambling to ensure no other structures in the area will suffer the same fate. The local community, desperate for answers, continues to wait with bated breath for any fresh leads on the missing workers.

The disaster has left a trail of sorrow, but it also serves as a grim reminder of the importance of proper construction oversight in the face of uncontrollable natural events





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Construction Collapse Angeles City Pampanga Rescue Operations Philippines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9-story building under construction in the Philippines collapses, leaving 21 people missingA nine-story building under construction in a city north of the Philippine capital Manila.

Read more »

Building Collapse in Angeles City: At Least 21 Missing, Many Presumed WorkersNine-story building collapses in Angeles City, leading to rescue efforts and missing persons. Construction site safety concerns and impact on nearby cities.

Read more »

80-year-old man drowns at Boerne City Lake on Memorial Day weekend, city saysAn 80-year-old man drowned at Boerne City Lake on Sunday, according to the City of Boerne.

Read more »