Construction crew spill causes six-hour closure, oil breach in busy intersection

A construction crew installing fiber optic lines in East Los Angeles caused a pipeline rupture, spilling at least 2,400 gallons of crude oil near East Cesar Chavez and North Eastern avenues. This led to the closure of the area and the discharge of oil into nearby storm drains and the Los Angeles River.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the area near East Cesar Chavez and Eastern avenues for about six hours. A construction crew installing fiber optic lines in East Los Angeles ruptured an underground pipeline early Friday morning, spilling at least 2,400 gallons of crude oil.

The oil breached the asphalt at East Cesar Chavez and North Eastern avenues, with a portion entering local storm drains and releasing into the Los Angeles River. The leak is now controlled, but officials warn that pipeline repairs will take days. Public health agencies are advising residents to limit exposure to strong odors. Firefighters were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the area, and the pipeline operator was notified and shut down the flow within 30 minutes of being notified.

Environmental scientists, wildlife officers, and oil spill prevention specialists will remain on-site to monitor the LA River and investigate the volume of the spill. Commuters are advised to completely avoid the intersection. Local residents who spot wildlife impacted by the oil should report it to authorities. In case of health symptoms, contact your medical provider





FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Construction Pipeline Rupture Oil Spill Emergency Response Pipeline Repairs Exposure To Strong Odors Pipeline Operator Wildlife Storm Drains Neighborhood Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billie Jean King recibe su licenciatura en Cal State Los Ángeles a los 82 añosBillie Jean King levantó el brazo derecho en señal de triunfo.

Read more »

Petroleum oil leak in East Los Angeles causes road closuresThe Los Angeles County Fire Department said someone doing drilling work allegedly struck rhe oil line.

Read more »

Underground oil pipe rupture in East Los Angeles spills crude oilFirefighters responded to a hazmat incident involving the rupture of an underground oil pipe in East Los Angeles, spilling crude oil onto nearby streets, storm drains, and the Los Angeles River. Cleanup crews from various agencies are at the scene, and the surface-level cleanup is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Read more »

Crude oil spill in East LA reaches Los Angeles RiverMultiple streets near Cesar Chavez and Eastern avenues were shut down after the spill. L.A. County Fire officials said cleanup could take days.

Read more »