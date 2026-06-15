Construction begins on seawall replacement project along SR A1A from Bridge of Lions to Charlotte Street

Construction began Monday to replace the seawall along State Road A1A from the Bridge of Lions to Charlotte Street in historic downtown St. Augustine, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Construction began Monday to replace the seawall along State Road A1A from the Bridge of Lions to Charlotte Street in historic downtown St. Augustine , the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Work is scheduled to finish in Fall 2027, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Vecellio and Grogan Inc. was selected to complete the $19.9 million project. Construction will take place mainly by barge to minimize traffic impacts, and pedestrian detours will be installed during work, FDOT said. Traffic will be maintained in accordance with FDOT design standards throughout the project.

Planned improvements include replacing the seawall, reconstructing the promenade, removing and rebuilding timber pergolas, removing an event platform and replacing the post-and-chain barrier with a solid 3.5-foot coquina concrete wall, along with other incidental construction. Hailing from Detroit, Jonathan is excited to start his media career at News4JAX in November 2023. He is passionate about telling stories that matter to the community and he is honored to serve Jacksonville.

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