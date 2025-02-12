Constantine Tassoulas Elected as New President of Parliament in Greece

Former Parliament Speaker Constantine Tassoulas was elected as the new President of Parliament in Greece on February 12, 2025, after winning the fourth round of voting.

Constantine Tassoulas was elected as the new President of Parliament in Greece on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. This followed a fourth round of voting at the parliament building in Athens. Tassoulas, a former Parliament Speaker, received the backing of the New Democracy ruling party. Lawmakers from the ruling party erupted in applause as the results of the election were announced. Tassoulas delivered a speech to the parliament after receiving the results of the fourth round of voting.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among those who cast their vote for Tassoulas. The election took place amidst a lively atmosphere, with photographers capturing the moment as Tassoulas awaited the results of the final round of voting. Images showed Tassoulas engaging in conversations with his associates, reflecting on the significant moment in his political career.Tassoulas's election marks a new chapter in Greek politics. His experience as a former Parliament Speaker will undoubtedly be valuable as he takes on this new role. The newly elected President of Parliament is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Greek government





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GREECE POLITICS PARLIAMENT ELECTION CONSTANTINE TASSOULAS NEW DEMOCRACY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol, He Is DetainedSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by Parliament over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. He was subsequently detained at his residence in Seoul by South Korean police. Yoon maintains his innocence, denouncing the investigation as illegal and claiming he is presenting himself to authorities to prevent bloodshed.

Read more »

South Korea's Impeached President Denies Ordering Military Interference in ParliamentSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared before the Constitutional Court for his impeachment trial, denying accusations that he ordered the military to detain lawmakers to prevent a vote against his martial law decree. The court will now review the evidence and decide whether to uphold or overturn his presidency.

Read more »

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance participate in inaugural activitiesPresident Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were sworn into office today amid heightened security measures in Washington, D.C.

Read more »

Leader of rebels who toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad is named country's interim presidentThe leader of the former rebel group that toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad has been named the country’s interim president, following a meeting of the former insurgent factions.

Read more »

Lithuanian President Backs President Trump’s NATO Spending Increase DemandsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

President Trump Set to Become First Sitting President to Attend Super BowlThe 46th president will be the first in history to attend the NFL championship game.

Read more »