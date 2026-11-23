Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence confirm a Constantine sequel, reviving the 2005 cult classic with an R-rated vision that honors its gothic supernatural noir style.

Director Francis Lawrence and actor Keanu Reeves have officially confirmed that a sequel to their 2005 DC adaptation, Constantine, is in active development. This major announcement marks a significant reunion for the creative team behind one of cinema's most visually distinct and cult-followed superhero films. The project aims to honor the original movie's legacy by embracing a bold R-rating, a decision driven by the shared vision of the director and star who have discussed sequel concepts for many years since the initial theatrical release.

The upcoming project is positioned as a dark fantasy that promises to deliver a runtime of approximately 121 minutes. This extended format allows for a deeper exploration of the supernatural world established in the first film. Lawrence and Reeves remain fully aligned with the passionate fanbase that has kept the movie relevant for over two decades. They note that the story they wish to tell in the sequel allows them to swing for the fences in terms of mature, unrestricted storytelling.

Also read Francis Lawrence on PG-13 Ratings and Violence in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The original Constantine earned a mixed critical response upon its release, holding a 46% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Reviewers at the time frequently criticized the narrative plotting and the heavy reliance on visual effects over character depth. Despite these initial professional critiques, the film has cultivated a dedicated following among cinephiles. Letterboxd data shows that an impressive 40% of its viewers on the platform have rated the movie four stars or above in recent years.

Lawrence utilized the project as a calling card for subsequent major Hollywood productions, including The Hunger Games series and an adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk. However, he maintains that no other project has matched the sheer visual spectacle achieved with the DC Comics character. The sequel will continue to leverage this unique visual identity, which blends elements of an Indiana Jones adventure and The Exorcist before settling into a confident, hyper-stylized supernatural noir.

Advertisement

Lawrence embraced a specific '90s comic book-goth aesthetic without fear, bathing both exteriors and interiors in Se7en-esque greens, yellows, and browns. Camera angles were frequently canted or shot from birds-eye perspectives to create a sense of unease. Demons appear as winged abominations that burst into embers when struck by holy light, while celestial beings like the angel Gabriel, portrayed by Tilda Swinton, are depicted in otherworldly terms that emphasize the spiritual warfare at the story's core.

One of the most memorable sequences involves a demonic nightclub reminiscent of Blade, where patrons literally cannibalize victims on tables and transform white wine into blood. This showcases the film's willingness to depict visceral horror within a superhero framework. The visual spectacle culminates when Constantine descends into hell, which is envisioned as Los Angeles frozen mid-atomic blast. Thousands of sinners and demons writhe just beneath the blown-out surface in a striking depiction of eternal punishment.

Character actor Peter Stormare delivers a legendary five-minute scene as Satan himself. He appears barefoot and dripping tar while dressed in a crisp white suit, making an incredible first impression that has become the stuff of legend among fans. Stormare embraces inhuman tics such as gulping, licking various objects, and twitching with the sheer ecstasy of being evil as his character attempts to take Constantine's soul. This sequence elevates an already terrific picture into something genuinely special.

Keanu Reeves brings an unmistakable energy to the role of John Constantine, issuing patented angry Yeahs to demons and angels alike. He furiously lights up at every opportunity and eventually flips off the devil in a defining moment of defiance. Reeves manages to convey real pathos with precious little facial work during intense scenes. These include moments where oily black tumors are pulled from his chest and when he slices his own wrists in a desperate bid to save a single doomed woman's life.

Advertisement

The 2005 Constantine remains a visual masterpiece and one of the coolest superhero movies ever made. It stands as a striking reminder of what comic book films could have been over the last two decades compared to later CGI-heavy entries. For fans of DC Comics or supernaturally-tinged noir who missed the film for the past 21 years, the original movie is available to stream on HBO Max. The confirmation of the sequel provides closure for a long road of development. It ensures that the specific tone and visual language established by Lawrence and Reeves will be continued with the creative freedom of an R-rated franchise entry.