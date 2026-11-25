Director Francis Lawrence states he will pursue an R rating for the new Constantine movie after MPAA blocked PG-13. This follows lessons from Zack Snyder and DC Studios strategies.

Francis Lawrence intends to secure an R rating for the upcoming Constantine film, a decision driven by his previous negative experience with the Motion Picture Association of America. The director revealed during a conversation with Kevin McCarthy that he would have initially created an R-rated movie if he had anticipated the rating outcome. This approach marks a strategic shift from the studio's earlier attempts to force a PG-13 classification. Lawrence's stance reflects a broader industry trend where creators prioritize creative integrity over compromising on content to meet arbitrary rating benchmarks. The filmmaker believes that the mature themes of the character necessitate an adult-oriented rating from the outset.

The MPAA Rejection of Constantine PG-13

The original Constantine movie struggled with the MPAA, which determined that the film was too intense to receive a PG-13 rating. Lawrence recalled that the board's judgment was subjective and not subject to appeal because they lacked objective criteria to justify their decision. The board argued that the presence of angels and demons made the content more disturbing than fantasy violence involving elves and orcs. This reasoning highlighted a perceived religious bias in the censors' approach to supernatural imagery. Lawrence noted that the board believed people take the existence of angels and demons seriously, unlike fictional fantasy races.

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Religious Bias and Censorship Concerns

Lawrence questioned the logic behind the MPAA's distinction between fantasy and religious supernatural elements. He pointed out that many religious believers do not visualize angels and demons as winged humans. The director also questioned why the script could not have specified Hindu avatars or non-Christian interpretations of divine beings. This incident echoes historical controversies involving the Parents Music Resource Center, which applied explicit content labels to music based on religious or moral grounds. The comparison suggests that the MPAA's criteria for intensity may be influenced by cultural or religious sensitivities rather than universal standards.

DC Studios and the Shift to R-Rated Content

The landscape for DC Comics adaptations has changed significantly since the first Constantine film was released in 2005. Matt Ryan's portrayal of John Constantine on network television demonstrated that the character could engage with angels and demons in a PG-13 format. However, DC Studios under James Gunn was expected to aim for a PG-13 rating for new projects to ensure broad accessibility. With James Gunn no longer leading the studio, David Ellison has emerged as a key figure pushing for A-list talent. This leadership change may influence the rating strategy for future supernatural films within the DC universe.

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Learning from Zack Snyder and Previous Failures

Lawrence is not the only director to face the challenges of the ratings board. Zack Snyder's director's cuts of both the Superman and Batman films were rated R after their PG-13 theatrical versions failed to achieve desired box office results. The theatrical cuts were significantly altered to meet the MPAA's standards, but audiences preferred the darker, more mature versions. This pattern indicates that forcing a PG-13 rating can compromise the artistic vision and commercial potential of a film. Lawrence plans to avoid this pitfall by aiming for an R rating from the beginning of the production process.

Normalization of Supernatural Imagery

The upcoming film is expected to depict the Resurrection of the Christ and feature angels and demons prominently. This may lead to a normalization of such imagery for both believers and non-believers in the audience. The industry is moving toward a point where supernatural content is judged by its narrative impact rather than religious sensitivity. Lawrence's decision to embrace the R rating reflects this evolving cultural acceptance. The full details of his strategy and discussions can be found in the podcast interview with Kevin McCarthy.