Constantine 2 Director Is MoreHopeful With The Regime Change

Director Francis Lawrence thinks the new regime shift at DC Studios has made him more hopeful that Constantine 2 might actually come to be.

Director Francis Lawrence thinks the new regime shift at DC Studios has made him more hopeful that Constantine 2 might actually come to be. Constantine 2 director Francis Lawrence says the DC Studios regime change makes him more hopeful the sequel can happen.

Lawrence reveals Constantine 2 has faced studio roadblocks for years, even with Keanu Reeves and key creatives eager to return. He suggests the previous DC leadership may not have embraced this Constantine 2 vision while building a broader universe. The DC Studios regime change is going to throw many projects into varying states of limbo. We see it every time there is a shift like ths and movies and shows fall into the cracks.

Also read Warner Bros. Eyes Constantine Sequel After DC Studios Leadership Shakeup

Some of them are released, some of them are quietly canceled, and we never talk about them again. It really depends on how high profile the project is.might be the rare exception where the regime might help get a movie out of limbo instead of throwing it back in.

"Well, I'll tell you this. Not that I want anybody to lose their jobs, so this is not like a schadenfreude kind of thing, but I will say that we've been trying to make Constantine 2 for 20-something years, and we have an idea, and we have a script, and we've been wanting to make it, and the people that were at DC were an impediment to us making it.

So, we are now more hopeful, as of yesterday's news, that maybe now there will be another opportunity. But again, we've been trying to make this for 20-something years, and there's always been obstacles in the road to making it, and it's not me, it's not Keanu, it's not Akiva. J.J. is on it, as well. We all want to do it.

So, it's really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever's running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, 'Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of Constantine.

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'"might not have fit into their plans. The news that another Constantine film was in the works mere days before the DC Studios news broke seemed to indicate that Gunn and Safran were interested in the character, but maybe not the version that Lawrence and starcreated.

It's not even a bad conclusion to draw that the public might not be as interested; while the film did well at the box office, its legacy went from maligning how much it diverged from the source material to enjoying it as a cult classic. As for what Lawrence could do to try and make the film happen, he acknowledged that budget and salaries, specifically for someone like Reeves who is a bigger and more expensive star than he was in even 2005, are something that they will really have to keep in mind when making this film.

Lawrence explained,"We have to be responsible. We want to make it. This is not the kind of movie that I would charge full freight, and Keanu could charge full freight. It's something we have to do because we love and want to take a gamble on it, and do it responsibly.

And so we've been thinking about that same idea for 20 years, that we're not going to do it for $100 million. We have to be scrappy about it.

"leaning into the horror and supernatural elements with a smaller budget makes sense; if there was ever a genre that can be done quick, cheap and dirty it's horror. It's interesting that Lawrence cited $100 million there, since the reported budget of the 2005 film is $70-$100 million.

Inflation does put 2005 $100M at just under $171M in 2026 money.was released in 2005, seventeen years ago, and was part of the second wave of comic book movies that became mainstream, helping make the genre as dominant as it is today. Whilebrought in $230 million worldwide on a $70-$100 million budget, which is pretty damn solid, and it has garnered an extremely loyal cult following over the years.

People have been begging for a sequel for years, and it has long been rumored that one is in the works. In September 2022, after over a month of pure chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery, they finally announced that a sequel was in the works.

However, that was announced before another Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. News about the film had largely stalled over the last few years until the Paramount merger and the leadership changes at DC Studios. Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013.

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