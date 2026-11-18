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“I don’t think Chris Pratt and I have exchanged advice,” she says. “But I think we have exchanged a lot of war stories together. ”“We have a lot of common experiences,” she adds.

“Even something as simple as like, we were in an interview together, and the interviewer asked us what our kids wanted to be for Halloween, and we were like, it changes every day. First they want to do this, then they want to do that.

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”Wu, who shares sons a daughter, 6, and a son, 3, with her longtime partner, musician Ryan Kattner, says her kids factor into all of her career decisions, noting that pre-kids Constance would never believe her new criteria.

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“I will choose acting roles based on how much time I could be with my kids, rather than based on the role or the size of the job,” she says. “Because now everything is just all about whatever gives me the most time with my kids. Basically, anything that does not shoot in New York, I say no to. ”TV series in 2027 and will reprise her role as Rachel Chu in the a follow-up to the hit 2018 film.

Wu says it was an easy yes for one key reason, “Guess where Crazy Rich Asians the TV show is shooting? New York. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.