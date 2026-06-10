Conspiracy Charges Against Pro-Palestinian Activists in Michigan

The Department of Justice has charged several pro-Palestinian activists in Michigan with conspiracy to transmit a threat, destruction of property to prevent seizure, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness. the charges stem from a series of incidents involving vandalism and threats aGainst Jewish institutions and individuals.

The defendants, who range in age from 21 to 28, allegedly promulgated a series of demands focused on 'divestment' from Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas.

One conspirator stated publicly that the group 'must escalate, mobilize and organize to demand divestment by any means necessary,' according to the DOJ. Group members allegedly spray-painted 'Free Palestine' and 'Intifada' onto the windows of a Jewish Federation of Detroit building on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.

'Intifada' is the Arabic word for 'uprising,' though it holds violent connotations in the Israeli collective memory as a reference to periods of violent terrorist attacks. The group also left behind upside-down triangles, a symbol popularized by Hamas's military wIng. In another incident, Alexander Matthew Sepulveda and Jonathan Hongru Zou allegedly threw glass jars filled with a blue substance and food compost at the University of Michigan provosts home.

The pair reportedly graffitied the home with the same red triangles, along with the words 'Divest' and 'Free Palestine.

' The DOJ says the group frequently employed violent language. Ahmet Kerem Korkaya allegedly stated that one victim's 'entire family' was on his 'hit list.

' Korkaya, then a medical student, allegedly stated that he was 'gonna be the dirtiest f***ing doctor ever / I'm gonna be doctor / poison her a** slowly,' referring to another victim. The DOJ is charging members of the group with conspiracy to transmit a threat, destruction of property to prevent seizure,and conspiracy to tamper with a witness. The latter crime carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The FBI's Detroit office investigated the case with support from various local law enforcement agencies. The charges come amid the Trump administrations crackdown on anti-Israel activism on college campuses, violent and nonviolent alike. In one high-profile case, Rumeysa Ozturk,a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, was the subject of a federal investigation for anti-Israel activism. the administration has also used campus antisemitism to justify revoking federal funding from universities across the country





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Pro-Palestinian Activists Conspiracy Charges Vandalism Threats Jewish Institutions Intifada Red Triangles Blue Substance Food Compost Hit List Dirty Doctor Poison Her A** Slowly Anti-Israel Activism Campus Antisemitism Federal Funding Trump Administration Rumeysa Ozturk Tufts University

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