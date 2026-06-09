Conserving life, through death: How an Anchorage nonprofit aims to build a new burial space

A nonprofit organization is working to establish Alaska’s first certified conservation burial ground on a vacant parcel along Goldenview Drive.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A nonprofit organization is working to establish Alaska ’s first certified conservation burial ground on a vacant parcel along Goldenview Drive . Alaska Natural Burial, a nonprofit that promotes environmentally focused burials, is awaiting Anchorage Assembly approval on a land transfer from Heritage Land Bank.

“We are hoping to establish Alaska’s first certified conservation burial ground on this parcel here in Anchorage,” said Rachel Bernhardt, board president of Alaska Natural Burial. A natural burial uses only biodegradable materials, whether in a casket or shroud, and features smaller grave markers, if any at all. The organization aims to preserve the natural landscape, including trees, brush and rocks.

One of the only alterations, Bernhardt said, would be widening the path used to access the cemetery, as well as a parking lot for visitors.

“If you’re not aware of it, not looking for it, ideally, you wouldn’t know that you were in a cemetery,” Bernhardt said. “You got a nice breeze, you can hear kids playing at the park. You can hear airplanes, small planes. You can hear the train.

And it’s just gorgeous. You can see in every direction,” Bernhardt said. Bernhardt said concerns about environmental impact have not materialized in other Alaska communities practicing natural burial.

“I can say that it’s not been an issue for the rural communities around Alaska that are doing that. It’s not been an issue in South Central Alaska where there are cemeteries on the peninsula, for example, that do practice natural burial,” she said. The proposal has generated questions, and interest, Bernhardt said, as the organization works through the approval process, but she said she’s “optimistic” about the future.

“Cemeteries can be a place where you want to bring your kids, bring a field trip, come do bird watching, come sit and paint a picture, you know, come have a picnic with your family. But all of those things can, can be happening in the same place where we are interring people that we love forever,” Bernhardt said. The Anchorage Assembly could approve the land transfer as soon as Tuesday’s Assembly meeting.

Once approved, the nonprofit would begin fundraising and developing the site. Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughterAnchorage might get a new cemeteryAOTW: Two years, two major injuries, one unforgettable season for Dimond footballer





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