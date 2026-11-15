Conservatories Embrace Media Scoring to Counter AI in Music Education

Top music institutions like Juilliard and USC are expanding media scoring programs to provide deep training that safeguards against AI replacement, with industry experts ranking schools based on their comprehensive curricula for film, TV, and gaming.

Conservatories, typically built around intensive studio training in performance and composition rather than the broad general education requirements of a traditional college, made a strong showing inschools.

But schools with well-regarded media scoring programs, which teach composing for film, TV, video and gaming — USC Thornton, Eastman, Berklee and Columbia Chicago — retain their influence in Hollywood and beyond. David Serkin Ludwig, dean and director of the music division at Juilliard, which continues to expand its opportunities for media scoring, says that the grounding conservatories give their students is important in a world where AI is encroaching even on creative disciplines like music.

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“A great hedge against the replacement aspect of AI is having a very deep and thorough training, because you want depth of knowledge and experience for people using the tools,” he says. “So I’m happy with the direction we’re going, and we just have to keep staying current. ”To see where that type of training is happening, we turned to the people working in the field.

Contributing to this year’s ranked list via survey: the Society of Composers and Lyricists, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ music branch, the Alliance for Women Film Composers and the Composers Diversity Collective. Thanks go to Ray Costa and Costa Communications for their help in distributingLong a holdout on media scoring instruction, Juilliard now offers several courses, including Composing for Visual Media, which gives students the fundamental skills they need to compose for film and TV, as well as commercials and video games, with focuses on both traditional and more diverse contemporary approaches.

Scoring to Picture is a two-credit course offered through the school’s extension division that covers spotting, or placement of music and sound in a project, scoring brief media excerpts and enhancing drama in film with music. The school also has renovated and upgraded its film scoring labs and classrooms.

“We’re aspiring to stay on the cutting edge of available technologies for them, so we’re doing a lot in interactive music technology as well,” says Serkin Ludwig, the dean and director of the music division. “So looking into motion sensors, other kinds of digital response tools but also just the software itself, and making platforms available for our students: laptops, cameras, all the devices and tools they need to create their own media.

”USC Thornton continues to thrive at the center of the Hollywood music community and offers a two-semester master’s degree program in screen scoring that recruits about 20 students a year for a deep dive into composition, orchestration, programming, conducting, producing and editing music for screen-based media. The program has been chaired by Jeanine Cowen since 2022.

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“We’re really trying to take advantage of our relationship with the cinema school,” Cowen says. “In September, we did a massive mock scoring session with 25 Thornton musicians and our composers, and we were just doing it so everybody could get a sense of what a scoring session is. The filmmakers are amazed because most of them have no idea what a live ensemble can do for their picture.

So we’ll probably keep doing that because it was such a huge success. ” While Los Angeles has faced challenges in employment and keeping jobs in town, Cowen says Hollywood’s creative culture is still vital: “Every session we’ve had so far, the pro studio players are all busy, so we’re not able to get our first call all the time, and it’s because there’s a lot going on in town that’s keeping musicians busy.

”University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music continues to offer students both intensive conservatory training in performance and composition, as well as a renowned program for film and media scoring with funding and participation from prolific composer Jeff Beal for the school’s Beal Institute for Film Music and Contemporary Media. Next year will see the school broaden the institute’s approach, as associate professor of music and technology Dennis DeSantis explains: “In an ever-evolving technological world, Eastman’s Beal Institute for Film Music and Contemporary Media is excited to reach beyond the traditional methods of composition by launching a new major in music creation and technology in fall 2027.

With this program, we invite technologically curious musicians to explore new ways of creating and experiencing music, keeping Eastman’s world-class curriculum at the forefront of musical innovation. ”Sean McMahon continues in his role as chair of screen scoring at Berklee, which includes two programs, Film and Media Scoring and Game and Interactive Media Scoring, both of which are four-year bachelor of music degrees.

The school’s Next Gen Composer Lab is an immersive, five-day collaboration among Berklee Screen Scoring, the Boston Conservatory and the Vienna Symphonic Library.

“Nine composers each get to conduct and record their original music with the 84-piece Vienna Synchron Orchestra, while two elite conservatory instrumentalists sit inside the orchestra itself, recording shoulder to shoulder with Europe’s finest session players,” McMahon says. Berklee now also offers a Master of Arts in music supervision, the first of its kind in the world: a one-year, fully online graduate program covering the art of selecting, licensing and integrating music into TV, games and advertising and taught by music supervisor pros like Julia Michels program teaches electronic music and sound design, computer music and multichannel media productions.

The school’s Cinema and Media department is housed in the Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman Center for Media Education and Production above the Apollo Theatre and offers production courses, film labs and soundstages that afford conservatory musicians ample room to perform student compositions.

Columbia College Chicago School of Audio and Music continues its comprehensive two-year MFA program, run by graduate program director Kubilay Uner for the past 12 years, and it has recently added an undergraduate Bachelor of Arts in music composition for media, led by Lee Sanders, nine-time BMI Award winner and composer for CBS’Uner has 15 students in his first-year program and 14 in the second year and says that the highly selective MFA will remain much the same as it has been in recent years. The school also is welcoming BAFTA-nominated composer Sam Hulick to the MFA program’s faculty.

“Many in our community know Sam from his work as the owner of ReelCrafter, which is the No. 1 platform for people to put their pitch reels together in our industry,” says Uner. MSM coursework includes classes like composition forum, instrumentation and orchestration, electronic music, form and analysis, and score reading.

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The school’s studio facilities include the Jean Lignel Electronic Music Studio and labs, which provide digital audio workstation tools including Pro Tools, Logic and Digital Performer, as well as virtual instruments, MIDI protocol and multitrack production techniques. MSM also offers an introductory film scoring course in its pre-college curriculum, a Saturday program for students from 8 to 18 years old.

Established more than 100 years ago, Frost is well known for its innovative curriculum, award-winning faculty and focus on real-world industry experience. Its Media Scoring and Production program, led by newly appointed department chair Camilo Rodriguez, combines composition, orchestration, digital audio production and hands-on studio experience with mentorship from accomplished industry professionals, including Grammy-winning and three-time Emmy-winning composer Carlos Rafael Rivera program offers bachelor of music, master of music and professional studies certificates with tracks in film scoring, game scoring and sound design.

Students learn writing and producing music for live instruments, working with ensembles ranging from solo instrumentalists to small chamber sized. The ultimate goal is for students to work individually with film directors on short films, documentaries or longer-form narrative productions.

While established in 1977 as the Guitar Institute of Technology and promoted initially as a school for rock ‘n’ rollers, the Musicians Institute has leveraged its location in the heart of Hollywood to make it a popular destination for musicians and composers eager to break into the film industry. Director of performance studies Daniel Levin runs the school’s media and film scoring program, which offers a bachelor’s degree in the discipline.

“It’s super comprehensive,” Levin says of the program. “Students study the full gamut of theory, ear training and counterpoint orchestration. ” Students ultimately complete a capstone project where they record their compositions with a studio orchestra.

“Not only do they compose it, but they have to set up the Pro Tools session, to prep all the music and conduct,” Levin says. “If they do everything that they need to do according to our program, they’re pretty well set to go out and succeed in the field.

”Located in the San Fernando Valley, Cal State Northridge is a friendly and tremendously affordable alternative to many of the area’s better-known schools, with a reputation for preparing students for practical careers. The school’s Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication offers a bachelor of music in commercial and media writing that combines classical and jazz orchestration with contemporary digital music production, MIDI sequencing and studio software in wide use by the industry. Says Kyle Simpson, D.M.

, associate professor of commercial media composition: “Our media composition students gain hands-on education and real-world experience in the film, TV and video game industries through a robust internship program where they work with professional composers and orchestrators. They also have opportunities to record their original scores with fellow CSUN students and L.A. studio professionals at some of the region’s most prestigious recording studios.

”UNT teaches visual media scoring and composition through its Division of Composition Studies in the College of Music and its Department of Media Arts. Music Composition & Media Scoring features a Master of Arts in music composition with a specialized media composition track, in addition to general computer music and interdisciplinary paths. Composition majors collaborate with student filmmakers and instrumental ensembles and present original compositions through workshops, reading sessions and the Spectrum concert series.

Students also can work with cable TV station ntTV and radio station KNTU-FM on audio production, sound design and screen media.