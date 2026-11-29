Spain's conservative Popular Party is projected to win the most seats in Sunday's election but will need the far-right Vox party to form a majority government, which would be the first time a far-right party shares power since 1975.

Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to win the most seats in a tightly fought national election but will need the support of the far-right Vox party to form a viable government, partial results show.

The PP is projected to win 135 seats, while Vox is expected to win 50 seats, pushing the two parties past the 176 seats they would need to form a majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. The Socialists, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, are projected to win only 117 seats, four fewer than what they held after the 2023 election. This suggests Sánchez will leave office after eight years in power.

Also read Spain Votes to End Pedro Sanchez Eight-Year Rule as Popular Party and Vox Seek Majority

PP And Vox Coalition Plans For Government

If the PP and Vox join a coalition to form a majority government, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, 65, would become the new prime minister. This would mean a far-right party sharing power in Spain for the first time since the end of dictator Francisco Franco's rule in 1975.

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Vox has essentially become the kingmaker in Spanish politics, and is projected to add 16 or 17 seats to its presence in parliament, while the two major parties, PP and the Socialists, are likely to lose both votes and a few seats. Sunday's voter turnout reached 78 percent, the highest level since the country returned to democracy in the 1970s, and nearly 13 percent higher than the last election in 2023. More than 38 million people were eligible to vote.

No one had contemplated these levels of participation, but we thought that mobilization during the campaign would lead to high participation, but let's wait and see, said PSOE Spokeswoman Rebeca Torró soon after polls closed. These are existential elections, former prime minister and PP leader José María Aznar said last Thursday.

High Voter Turnout And Housing Policy Focus

And José Bono, a Socialist who had been speaker of the lower house of parliament, said there had not been another election as consequential since 1976 and the restoration of democracy. Feijóo, formerly a long-serving leader of the region of Galicia in northern Spain, has presented himself as a competent technocrat who would tackle Spain's housing crisis and cut taxes. He said he needed a mandate after parliament rejected decrees to address the housing issue.

But his freedom to maneuver would depend on how far Vox would support the PP, whether inside or outside government. It remains to be seen how potential negotiations between the two parties will play out, as Vox notably holds tougher stances on immigration and LGBTQ rights, as well as more leniency for tax cuts and climate policies.

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Vox Leader Abascal And Economic Context

Vox is currently led by Santiago Abascal, a former PP member who adopted the Trump-inspired slogan, Make Spain Great Again, on the campaign trail. Despite presiding over one of Europe's most dynamic economies, which rose by 2.6 percent this year, Sánchez's Socialist Party has suffered several setbacks in regional elections this year, and corruption scandals involving close associates have also tarnished its reputation.

Sánchez has become a vocal critic of the Trump administration's policies in the Middle East and of the power of U.S. social media companies. Some recent polls showed the Socialist Party closing the gap with the PP, but at the expense of a disillusioned far left, whose support Sánchez would need to form a government.

Conservatives were already out in the streets of Madrid early as they gathered outside the PP headquarters and waved Spanish flags in celebration of the election results.