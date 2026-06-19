Conservatives Win Landmark Scottish By-election on Net Zero Referendum

The Conservatives have won their first Scottish by-election in over 50 years, framing the victory as a clear message against Ed Miliband's Net Zero agenda. New MP Douglas Lumsden vows to protect North Sea oil and gas, as Labour's vote share collapses.

The Conservative Party has won its first seat at a Scottish by-election for more than half a century after pitching the contest as a referendum on Ed Miliband's Net Zero agenda.

Kemi Badenoch's party stormed to victory in Aberdeen South on Friday, ousting the scandal-hit Scottish National Party to win a majority of more than 6,000 votes. The Tories had cast the election as a referendum on the Energy Secretary's radical Green policies, with new MP Douglas Lumsden using his victory speech to say that voters had sent a clear message.

'The destruction of the North Sea oil and gas industry must stop now,' he told supporters at the count yesterday. The Conservatives increased their vote share by more than 25 per cent, while Labour's collapsed by almost 20 per cent, suggesting Labour voters switched directly to Mrs Badenoch's party.

Douglas Lumsden, 54, who spent two decades working in oil and gas, secured the seat with 14,308 votes, largely thanks to tactical voting according to a Tory source, while the SNP tally collapsed from 15,213 at the 2024 general election to 8,258. He said he was looking forward to getting down to Westminster and really banging the drum for Aberdeen and the oil and gas industry.

The former co-leader of Aberdeen City Council added that Labour must take note of this seismic victory and change course on oil and gas and energy. The victory represents a significant shift in Scottish politics, as the Tories broke their post-war record for the largest increase in vote share and secured their first gain at a by-election in Scotland since 1967.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch held a victory rally in Aberdeen on Friday, stating that the people of Aberdeen sent a message on behalf of the whole country. She emphasized that energy security is national security and that it is common sense to use our own oil and gas rather than importing it from overseas.

She criticized the madness of making ourselves poorer, weaker, and more dependent at a time when even the government's own intelligence says we are under threat, underscoring that the first duty of any government is to keep its people safe. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is now under mounting pressure to issue new licences for drilling oil and gas off the Scottish coast.

Tory shadow Scotland secretary Andrew Bowie said that the election was a referendum on the future of North Sea oil and gas and that Aberdeen has spoken loud and clear, calling to get Britain drilling now. He expressed eagerness to have Douglas join the Conservative team in Westminster, where he will hold Ed Miliband to account.

In another by-election, the SNP held its seat in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, with SNP adviser Lara Bird securing the seat with 9,802 votes ahead of the Tories in second and Reform UK in third. The Conservatives also picked up two council seats from Reform in local by-elections in Essex, increasing their vote share significantly while Reform's fell. This came after Reform gained control of Essex County Council at last month's local elections, ending 25 years of Tory rule.

The result in Aberdeen South is seen as a major blow to Labour and the SNP, and a boost for the Conservatives as they position themselves as the party of energy security and common sense on net zero. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of the previous SNP MP amid scandal, and the Tories successfully turned it into a single-issue vote on oil and gas.

The victory has energized the Tory base and raised questions about Labour's strategy on green policies. With the general election looming, this result could have significant implications for the national political landscape, as voters in Scotland and across the UK weigh the balance between climate goals and economic and energy security.

The Tories hope that by championing domestic fossil fuel production, they can win back support in areas reliant on the oil and gas industry, while Labour and the SNP face internal divisions over the pace of the green transition





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Conservative Party Scottish By-Election Net Zero North Sea Oil And Gas Kemi Badenoch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Revelry: Scottish Soccer Fans Outdo Boston's Irish and Drink the City DryIrish Americans are stereotypically dubbed world class drinkers, but the Scots have put them to shame on their home turf of Boston as they literally drank bars dry before and after their country's World Cup match over the weekend. | Sports

Read more »

Scottish soccer fans drink Boston bars dry, forcing 'emergency' beer deliveriesScottish soccer fans are reportedly drinking Boston bars dry amid the FIFA World Cup matches, with some venues running out of beer and tripling sales.

Read more »

Scottish brewery sends in reinforcements as Tartan Army continues to drink bars dry in BostonScotland's Tartan Army fans are drinking US bars dry during the FIFA World Cup, forcing Tennent's Lager to send in reinforcements stateside.

Read more »

Scottish Conservatives win historic victory in Aberdeen South by-electionThe Scottish Conservatives have won an historic victory in the Aberdeen South by-election, securing a majority of more than 6,000 votes. The victory marks the first time that the Conservatives have won a Scottish seat in a Scottish by-election since 1967. The SNP's loss marks a humiliation for John Swinney in his first electoral test since the Peter Murrell scandal exploded in shocking detail.

Read more »