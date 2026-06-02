Conservatives Propose Amendment to Allow Derogation from Human Rights Convention in Wartime

The Conservative Party is pushing a law change to let the UK Defence Secretary ignore the European Convention on Human Rights during wars. The party says this will protect soldiers from harmful human rights lawsuits and let them operate effectively. The amendment would require ministers to consider dropping the convention before major overseas battles. The government rejects the plan, saying international obligations cannot be ignored.

The Conservative Party has tabled a major amendment to the Armed Forces Bill that would grant the Defence Secretary the authority to suspend the United Kingdom's obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) during periods of war or significant overseas combat operations.

This proposed legislative change is framed as a critical measure to protect British military personnel from what the party describes as detrimental human rights litigation and "lawfare," which it argues hampers operational effectiveness and places an unfair burden on servicemen and women. The amendment would introduce a statutory duty for the Defence Secretary to formally consider invoking Article 15 of the ECHR, the derogation clause, prior to deploying troops on major overseas missions.

The Conservatives assert that the convention's own architects included such provisions, acknowledging that extraordinary circumstances like armed conflict necessitate different legal standards. They contend that the increasing judicial interpretation and application of the ECHR have increasingly constrained the Ministry of Defence's decision-making, from rules of engagement to equipment procurement, and have led to costly, protracted investigations that damage careers and morale without securing convictions.

The text details several high-profile cases over the last fifteen years where ECHR-related rulings and obligations have impacted the British armed forces. These include a 2011 European Court of Human Rights judgment that extended the convention's jurisdiction to military actions abroad, a ruling that invalidated the UK's detention of a suspect in Iraq despite a UN mandate, and domestic court decisions that allowed human rights claims over combat equipment, such as the Snatch Land Rover.

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team (IHAT) is highlighted as a direct consequence of these obligations; it processed thousands of allegations, costing tens of millions of pounds, resulting in no prosecutions, and causing severe personal and professional distress to the investigated personnel. The Conservative amendment is positioned as a necessary pre-deployment check to prevent such scenarios, forcing a ministerial evaluation of the risks posed by remaining under the convention's purview during specific conflicts.

Politically, the amendment sets a direct challenge to the Labour government. Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge is quoted arguing that ministers must "consider the circumstances of their operation" and that the measure introduces a "sensible protection against lawfare," ensuring troops can focus on their mission. The text draws a sharp contrast by referencing Attorney General Lord Hermer's past legal work, accusing him of leading a "witch hunt" against soldiers following the 2004 Battle of Danny Boy in Iraq.

It cites emails suggesting Hermer was warned the allegations were false yet pursued publicity, though his spokesman denies he knowingly used deliberate lies. The Ministry of Defence's official response, however, reaffirms commitment to the ECHR, stating the UK cannot selectively opt out of its international obligations and that changing domestic law would not alter treaty duties.

This creates a clear policy divide, with the Conservatives pushing for a robust legal shield for the military, while the current government maintains the existing human rights framework is non-negotiable and legally binding. The outcome of a potential parliamentary vote on the amendment is presented as a test of political will to "stand up for Britain's troops. "





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Convention On Human Rights Armed Forces Bill Lawfare Derogation British Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rights groups sue over conditions at largest immigration detention centerCivil rights groups have filed a lawsuit over alleged human rights abuses at the United States' largest immigration ​detention center in El Paso, Texas.

Read more »

US Boat Bombing Campaign Surpasses 200 Deaths After Latest StrikeHuman rights advocates say US strikes on suspected drug boats are unlawful killings.

Read more »

Andy Dick Appears at Convention Months After Overdose; Christopher Rich and Jamie Foxx Discuss Health ChallengesAndrew 'Dick' Andy Dick was spotted at a fan convention five months after a near-fatal overdose, appearing upbeat as he signed autographs. He later detailed the overdose on a podcast, revealing his heart stopped and he incurred brain holes from a 2019 assault. Separately, Christopher Rich shared his stroke and addiction recovery, while Jamie Foxx unveiled a brain bleed in his Netflix special.

Read more »

New mural in San Francisco advocates for sex workers' rights and LGBTQ rightsAlong the side of the SF LGBT Center, local artist Tanya Wischerath spent days painting a bright and bold mural honoring sex workers' rights.

Read more »