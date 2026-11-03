Conservatives Promise to Strip ILR From Migrants Who Are Not Net Contributors

Kemi Badenoch outlines Conservative plan to revoke indefinite leave to remain for foreign workers who fail to contribute financially, criticizing Labour's welfare policies.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has declared that the Labour government's recent reforms granting permanent residency to migrants are flawed and will be reversed by a future Conservative administration. She asserted that foreign workers who do not demonstrate a 'net contribution' to the British economy would have their so-called settled status, legally known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), stripped away. This announcement positions immigration policy as a central battleground between the two major UK political parties ahead of future elections.

Core Mechanism of Proposed Residency Revocation

Badenoch outlined a specific policy mechanism wherein the guarantee of ILR would no longer serve as an automatic ticket to accessing state benefits or permanent settlement. The Conservative leader stated that if individuals granted ILR under current Labour rules are determined to be non-contributors, the government would review their status and terminate their right to remain. This approach aims to ensure that only those who add economic value to the nation are permitted to stay permanently, directly linking residency rights to fiscal productivity.

Also read Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Reverts to 5-Year Care Worker ILR Path

The proposed framework suggests that under a Conservative victory, the path to citizenship would become significantly more stringent. Badenoch specified that illegal migrants would face deportation, while legal entrants would need to wait a minimum of ten years before becoming eligible for ILR. Following this decade-long period, an additional five years would be required before an individual could apply for British citizenship, creating a fifteen-year timeline for full integration.

Political Conflict Over Care Worker Exemptions

The controversy stems from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's decision to exempt nearly 300,000 foreign care workers from the stricter ILR waiting periods originally proposed. Mahmood revealed on Monday that these concessions, made to appease Labour MPs who opposed her initial plans, mean that out of 1.9 million foreign nationals due for eligibility by 2030, only 500,000 will face extended waiting periods. This U-turn has drawn sharp criticism from the Conservative opposition, who view it as a capitulation to political pressure rather than a sound fiscal decision.

Advertisement

Badenoch accused Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood of having 'given up' on earlier pledges to prevent low-paid migrants from securing ILR, arguing that the Labour party is 'addicted to welfare' to secure votes. She claimed that Prime Minister Andy Burnham discarded the Home Secretary's tougher proposals to unite the political Left and facilitate an early election. The Conservative leader characterized Labour as the 'Welfare Party,' suggesting their obsession with benefits extends even to non-citizens.

Fiscal Implications and Future Regulatory Steps

The financial ramifications of the policy shift remain a point of contention. In March, the Home Secretary indicated that failing to prevent foreign care workers arriving between 2022 and 2024 from securing ILR would impose a lifetime cost of £10 billion on the taxpayer. However, following the revised plan, Mahmood has refused to specify the exact cost of these watered-down measures, acknowledging only that allowing settlement at the five-year mark impacts the potential savings.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that a full impact assessment would be published around the time the immigration rules are laid before Parliament. She insisted that despite the modifications, the new measures still represent a significant change to the status quo. Mahmood maintained that the original timeline was always subject to consultation and that the government remains committed to achieving billions in savings, albeit through a modified pathway that acknowledges the unique role of care workers.

Badenoch emphasized that the Conservative alternative involves stricter thresholds, including a higher minimum salary requirement for visas and an annual cap on overall immigration numbers. The party argues that the era of low-skilled mass immigration must end, proposing that non-citizens should not receive social housing or benefits. More detailed definitions of who qualifies as a 'net contributor' are expected to be unveiled by the Conservatives at a later date to clarify the operational aspects of this controversial policy shift.