Kemi Badenoch and Nick Timothy announce plans to sell historic London prisons like Pentonville and Brixton to fund 50,000 new jail spaces and address housing shortages.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy have unveiled a comprehensive strategy to transform the United Kingdom prison system. The plan centers on selling historic, rat-infested Victorian prisons in London to generate capital for constructing modern, high-capacity facilities in out-of-town locations. This initiative aims to lock up more criminals by adding 50,000 new prison places to the existing estate.

Sales Of Historic London Sites

The proposal identifies several iconic London facilities for disposal, including Wormwood Scrubs, Brixton, Pentonville, Belmarsh, Thameside, Isis, Feltham, and Wandsworth. Nick Timothy emphasized that these sites sit on some of the most valuable real estate in the world. He specifically noted that Wormwood Scrubs is located adjacent to the High Speed 2 rail line, while Brixton and Wandsworth are situated in highly desirable residential areas. Pentonville is located in Islington, close to King's Cross, and the modern site at Feltham covers 45 acres. The strategy involves exiting this old Victorian prison estate to make way for new infrastructure.

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Funding The 50000 Prison Places

Independent commercial analysis estimates that the sale of these London properties could generate £1.4 billion. Nick Timothy stated that this revenue would be strictly reinvested to replace the 6,555 vacated prison places with new capacity. The Shadow Justice Secretary clarified that the land would only be sold when the property market is buoyant, ensuring optimal financial returns. This financial model is designed to support the Conservative pledge to build 50,000 new prison places to meet the anticipated surge in incarceration rates under their proposed policies.

Conditions At Aging Facilities

The urgency of this project is underscored by recent reports detailing the dire state of London's ageing prisons. Living conditions at HMP Wandsworth have been branded inhumane due to the severe physical limitations of its Victorian-era buildings. HMP Pentonville was described in its latest annual report as being susceptible to infestations of rats, mice, cockroaches, and flies. Inspectors visiting Wormwood Scrubs in March discovered a wing storage room that had been infested with rats for several weeks, highlighting the need for modern, purpose-built alternatives.

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Impact On Housing And Justice

Beyond prison capacity, the plan addresses the acute housing shortage in London by freeing up valuable land for residential use. The Conservatives argue that getting out of these central sites is beneficial for urban planning. The party also intends to scrap Labour's early release scheme, ensuring that all violent offenders and persistent shoplifters are jailed. A new expert commission is being established to advise on these expansion plans, which Kemi Badenoch described as the most radical prison building project in modern British history.

Political Response And Future Steps

Nick Timothy expressed deep scepticism about the concept of rehabilitation, arguing it is a vague term with little evidence of effectiveness. He suggested focusing instead on the literacy, numeracy, and employability of prisoners. Labour criticized the proposal, stating that the Conservatives should apologize for their dismal record on prison building which left the estate on the verge of collapse. Similar plans to sell Victorian prison sites for housing were announced under the previous Conservative administration but never materialized, raising questions about the execution of this new pledge.