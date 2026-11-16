Conservatives Pledge To Cut School Screen Time And Restore Textbooks

Kemi Badenoch announces Tory plan to redirect £900 million from educational technology to £250 million for textbooks, limiting student screen use.

Kemi Badenoch is set to unveil a major policy shift aimed at reducing digital distractions in British classrooms. The Conservative leader will formally pledge to slash the reliance on screens in schools and reinstate traditional pen-and-paper learning methods. This announcement is scheduled for a press conference on Monday, where she will outline the party's vision for a more focused educational environment.

Core Mechanisms Of Screen Reduction

Under the proposed Conservative framework, screens would be removed entirely from early years education settings. In primary schools, digital devices would only be permitted where the specific curriculum explicitly requires their use. This targeted approach aims to preserve traditional learning tools during foundational developmental years.

Also read Conservatives Push For Strict Screen Time Limits In Schools

Secondary school students would face a strict daily limit, with screen-based activities capped at a maximum of two hours. Additionally, the party plans to significantly reduce the volume of coursework completed on computers. The goal is to minimize student reliance on artificial intelligence and ensure that assessment methods do not disproportionately favor digital proficiency over academic understanding.

The policy also seeks to address assessment methods for younger pupils. Guidance would be issued to schools regarding appropriate technology use, including cutting the requirement for children as young as four to perform assessments on computer screens. This change is intended to reduce early exposure to digital interfaces in formal testing scenarios.

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Financial Reallocation And Stakeholder Positions

A central pillar of the proposal involves a significant financial restructuring of educational spending. The Conservatives vow to redirect £900 million that the current government spends on educational technology. These funds would be repurposed to create a dedicated £250 million fund for new textbooks and physical learning materials.

Laura Trott, the party's education spokesman, emphasized the urgency of this intervention. She stated that the country has sleepwalked into a situation where nearly a million children spend almost every lesson on a screen. Trott highlighted that medical professionals have long warned of the damage excessive screen time inflicts on children's health, development, and learning outcomes.

The push for this policy is supported by concerns from more than 150 medical professionals. They have raised alarm over the impact of excessive screen exposure on children's well-being. This coalition of experts provides a robust health-based argument for reducing digital dependency in schools.

Evidence Base And Public Commentary

Research published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology provides scientific backing for these restrictions. The study indicates that each additional daily hour of screen time is associated with a 21 per cent higher chance of developing myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness. This statistical link underscores the physical health risks associated with current usage levels.

Current data suggests that nearly a million youngsters spend almost every lesson on an electronic device. A further 2.6 million students use screens daily for various educational activities. These figures illustrate the scale of the issue that Badenoch and her team aim to rectify through legislative and funding changes.

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Author and researcher Jonathan Haidt has endorsed the initiative, noting that it brings education back to first principles. He argued that the policy restores focus, intention, and developmental appropriateness to the classroom. Haidt added that all kids deserve the chance to learn without constant distraction from digital devices.

Government Response And Future Implications

The Department for Education has firmly rejected the Conservative characterization of the current funding landscape. A spokesperson stated that it is wholly inaccurate to suggest the government spends £900 million specifically on educational technology. They emphasized that this amount cannot be simply transferred for another use as proposed.

Government officials clarified that it remains up to individual schools to decide how they use their funding in the best interests of pupils. This stance highlights a fundamental disagreement over the allocation of educational resources and the role of technology in modern schooling.

Despite the official rebuttal, the Conservative proposal signals a potential shift in the national conversation regarding digital education. By focusing on tangible returns like textbooks and specific usage limits, the party aims to appeal to parents and educators concerned about screen fatigue and health outcomes.