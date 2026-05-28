Conservatives Pledge £2.5 Billion Savings by Reassessing Mental Health Benefits Claims

The Conservative Party plans to save £2.5 billion annually by reassessing 720,000 PIP claims for mild mental health or neurodivergent conditions, expecting to withdraw support from most. The move targets rising disability claims, while Labour faces internal backlash after abandoning similar reforms.

The Conservative Party has unveiled a controversial plan to save £2.5 billion annually by reassessing benefits claims for mild mental health or neurodivergent conditions. Under the proposal announced on Wednesday, the Tories will review 720,000 claims for Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ) specifically for conditions like anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

The party expects to save £10 for every £1 spent on these reassessments, projecting that a majority of the 720,000 claimants will have their support withdrawn. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately stated that Labour is failing young people, taxpayers, and driving the welfare bill through the roof by abandoning its own benefits crackdown. She emphasized that the Conservatives cannot continue to write off these individuals, particularly young adults before their lives have even begun.

The estimated cost of each reassessment is £384, bringing the total additional cost to £231 million, but the party believes the long-term savings will be substantial. The announcement comes amid a sharp rise in PIP claims for mental health and neurodivergent conditions. One in five new PIP claims in January this year were for mild mental health disorders or neurodivergent conditions, and the number of people claiming for anxiety, depressive disorders, or ADHD has increased by 256% since 2019.

Currently, 4.7 million people are expected to claim PIP by the end of this Parliament, an increase of over 1.1 million under Labour. The Conservatives argue that these trends are unsustainable and that reassessment is necessary to ensure welfare is directed to those with the greatest needs. Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was forced into an embarrassing U-turn last year after backbench uproar over his own plans to tackle the soaring benefits bill.

This leaves the Conservatives positioning themselves as the party of fiscal responsibility in welfare. The plan has sparked debate over its fairness and impact. Critics argue that targeting individuals with mild mental health conditions could stigmatize neurodivergent people and those with anxiety or depression, many of whom face significant challenges in daily life.

Supporters contend that the current system is too lenient, with benefits being awarded without sufficient scrutiny, and that reassessment will save taxpayer money while encouraging more people to seek employment or other support. The Conservatives also plan to review an additional 601,000 claims for mild mental health conditions on top of the 118,000 already scheduled for review. If elected, they will implement these changes immediately.

The outcome of this policy could have wide-reaching implications for millions of claimants, the welfare system, and the broader political landscape in the UK





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